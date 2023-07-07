The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Protestors attacked while demonstrating outside Likud MK's home

A video shows three men get out of a car and attack protestors * A father and his son were arrested on suspicion of the attack.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 7, 2023 21:41
Demonstrators protest outside the AJC Global Forum where Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke, in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Demonstrators protest outside the AJC Global Forum where Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli spoke, in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Dozens of protestors against the judicial reform claimed a driver tried to run them over after they gathered outside the home of Likud MK Shalom Danino in Omer on Friday afternoon.

A video from the scene shows the driver attacking the protestors together with two passengers in his car.

"I'll f*** you up," one attacker shouts while hitting protestors and the phones they were using to film the incident. As a result of the attack, some of the protestors reportedly required medical attention.

The video shows that sometime later, the men return to the car and drive a little before stopping again and the driver gets out with a stick and tries to beat protestors with it.

Israel Police later reported that two of the attackers, a father and his son, were arrested.

Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy) Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy)

Other violent incidents occurred earlier in the week

This isn't the only time this week that passersby attacked protestors.

On Wednesday, during a protest on the Ayalon Highway after Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed was announced to be leaving his position, a driver ran over protestors. The police officers who were on the scene gained control of the car and arrested the driver who was taken in for questioning.

A short time later, another driver sped up at protestors, hitting a few.



