Protestors attacked while demonstrating outside Likud MK's home

Dozens of protestors against the judicial reform claimed a driver tried to run them over after they gathered outside the home of Likud MK Shalom Danino in Omer on Friday afternoon.

A video from the scene shows the driver attacking the protestors together with two passengers in his car.

"I'll f*** you up," one attacker shouts while hitting protestors and the phones they were using to film the incident. As a result of the attack, some of the protestors reportedly required medical attention.

The video shows that sometime later, the men return to the car and drive a little before stopping again and the driver gets out with a stick and tries to beat protestors with it.

Israel Police later reported that two of the attackers, a father and his son, were arrested.

Likud MK Shalom Danino. (credit: Courtesy)

Other violent incidents occurred earlier in the week

This isn't the only time this week that passersby attacked protestors.

On Wednesday, during a protest on the Ayalon Highway after Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed was announced to be leaving his position, a driver ran over protestors. The police officers who were on the scene gained control of the car and arrested the driver who was taken in for questioning.

A short time later, another driver sped up at protestors, hitting a few.