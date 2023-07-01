The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israelis gather for 26th week as leaders vow to 'intensify' judicial reform protests

Protest leader called for an intensification of protests after Netanyahu announced they would be pushing forward the Reasonableness Doctrine bill.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 19:05

Updated: JULY 1, 2023 19:27
Demonstrators, including the "Kaplan Force," protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (photo credit: YAIR PALTI)
Demonstrators, including the "Kaplan Force," protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: YAIR PALTI)

Protest leaders announced Saturday afternoon that protests would be intensifying this week, with a Saturday protest at Tel Aviv's Kaplan Interchange and other locations as well as an extra protest on Monday at Ben Gurion Airport.

This week's protests mark the 26th consecutive week of protests against the government's proposed judicial reform

"Protests against the dictatorial regime coup will take place at 150 locations nationwide, from Gome Junction in the North, to Eilat in the South. The main event will be the mass protest held at Democracy Square on Kaplan St. in Tel Aviv, where speeches will begin at 8:30 PM." announced protest leaders.

Several other locations have been announced as main protests including Haifa, Jerusalem, Ashdod, Beersheba, Karkur, Beit Shemesh, Netanya, and Karmiel.

Protests had begun winding down after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the legislation on pause before Passover. However after recent attempts by the Prime Minister to push forward with the Reasonableness Doctrine bill, which would block Israel's courts from reviewing or striking down executive decisions based on their "extreme unreasonableness."

Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests announce new protest measures. June 27, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Organizers of the anti-judicial reform protests announce new protest measures. June 27, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

In an attempt to mollify protesters by throwing out the override clause, which would have allowed the Knesset to overturn Supreme Court rulings. This doesn't seem to have worked as protest leaders responded with calls for intensification of anti-judicial reform protests.

"All these steps are ones seen only under dictatorial regimes."

Protest reform leaders press release

Protest leaders also condemned the prime minister and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for holding meetings aimed at limiting protests, with protest leaders calling it "dictatorial legislation" intended to limit "freedom of expression along with our right to protest," and that "all these steps are one’s seen only under Dictatorial regimes."

Protests to intensify

There was also a call for protests outside Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday evening.

The speakers at Kaplan on Saturday night will be Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai; the leader of the women’s protest movement ‘Bonot Alternativa’ [building an alternative], Moran Zer Katzenstein; hi-tech entrepreneur, lecturer, and prominent protest leader, Moshe Radman; and hosting the event will be journalist, Or-ly Barlev.

“Israel is facing a dark moment, where basic rights are in grave danger, from Netanyahu and Levin who are scheming to ban protests, cripple judicial oversight, and appoint their own Judges who are loyal to them. For six months they have been confronted with a historic protest movement that has blocked their every attempt to turn Israel into a Dictatorship. Now is the time to come out and resist in every legal and nonviolent way possible, on Kaplan St., at Ben Gurion Intl Airport, and across the nation.” said Kaplan Force in a press release.

The Science Park intersection in Rehovot was blocked around 6 p.m. by protesters speakers there include Attorney Talia Hasson, formerly of the State Attorney's Office, Attorney Gonen Ben Yitzhak - one of the founders of the Crime Minister movement, and Attorney Ayelet Hashar Seydoff, founder of Mothers on the Front, according to Walla.



