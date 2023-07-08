Israel didn't ask the Russian Foreign Ministry for help to release Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Baghdad and is being held by Hezbollah, according to a Saturday report by Russian newspaper Kommersant.

According to the report, Tsurkov's relatives also haven't contacted the embassy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Paskov said that Russia has no information on Tsurkov.

"We will certainly ask the Foreign Ministry as measures to protect our interests are usually taken by the diplomatic departments of Russia," he said.

Other reports claim Netanyahu, Putin worked together

On the other hand, a report by Al-Monitor claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was directly involved in the attempts to get Tsurkov released with Russian President Vladimir Putin's help. According to the report, sources in the know are sure the abductors are working in coordination with Iran in order to use Tsurkov as a bargaining chip in a future prisoner exchange deal.

A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) holds a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019 (credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)

The New Lines Institute, where Tsurkov works, said they last heard from her on March 19.

"She said she'd had enough of fieldwork in the Middle East and wanted to return to Princeton University to complete her doctorate," they said. "No more field work."

According to Tsurkov's colleagues, they've known about the kidnapping for a while but hadn't publicized any information at the request of her relatives.

"We hope she's released, and even though we don't know exactly where she is, it's probably connected to Iran," they said. "Because she's also a Russian citizen, this certainly falls on Moscow."

They added that they believe the US should be involved in the rescue efforts.

"In a few ways, Elizabeth is part of America," they said. "She works in a think tank in Washington, writes in an American magazine, and is a student at Princeton University. She deserves all the effort the US can make to get her to a safe place.