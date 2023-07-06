The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'I know she's alive' after kidnapping in Iraq, Elizabeth Tzurkov's sister speaks out

Elizabeth Tzurkov, a Russian-Israeli dual national, went missing in Iraq in March while on a trip to do research for her PhD at Princeton University.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2023 12:09
Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia gather ahead of the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, January 4, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI/FILE PHOTO)
Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia gather ahead of the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, January 4, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI/FILE PHOTO)

"I know she's alive, and that means a lot," Emma Tzurkov, the younger sister of Elizabeth Tzurkov, said in an interview with Israeli media Thursday morning, discussing her sister's abduction in Iraq and how it has caused her and her family considerable worry. 

Elizabeth Tzurkov went missing in Iraq in March while on a trip to do research for her PhD at Princeton University. She is a Russian-Israeli dual national and entered Iraq on her Russian passport. 

Originally, there were fears that she was murdered, Emma said in an interview with KAN, saying, "Immediately after she was abducted, we were afraid she was killed."

However, a senior Israeli diplomatic source said that she is alive and well, considering the circumstances. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that it sees Iraq as responsible for her well-being.

A senior Israeli diplomatic source said that Jerusalem is doing “all it can,” through a number of channels, to ensure her safety and return, and has been in touch with Tzurkov’s family. The source would not give details on the efforts to free her, nor would the source say which other countries are involved.

'We spoke every day'

"We were in contact every day," Emma told Maariv. "I spoke to her the day before she was kidnapped...Then, the next day I noticed she did not answer my message. She always answers when I send a video of my son and when she didn't answer, I knew something was wrong."

A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) holds a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019 (credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)A member of Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) holds a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019 (credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)

"We are going through a very difficult time," Emma explained. "It did not happen suddenly; it took time to understand what was happening... I am in constant contact with the Israeli authorities. I do not wish these sleepless nights on anyone."

It is illegal for Israelis to enter enemy states such as Iraq, even with a foreign passport. The source pointed out that the government of Israel has long warned against such travel.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by