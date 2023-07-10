The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US urges ‘checks and balances’ ahead of Knesset judicial reform vote

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that the Biden administration had urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against “going off the rails”.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 10, 2023 22:29
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets then-US vice-president Joe Biden at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, in 2016. Netanyahu does not care that President Biden is displeased, says the writer. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets then-US vice-president Joe Biden at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in 2016. Netanyahu does not care that President Biden is displeased, says the writer.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

The United States urged Israel to preserve a system of checks and balances ahead of a critical judicial reform vote late Monday night by which the Knesset would strip the courts of the ability to rule that governmental policy was unreasonable.

“Both US and Israeli democracy are built on strong institutions, checks and balances and an independent judiciary,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington. 

“The President has said publicly and privately that fundamental reforms like this require a broad base of support to be durable and sustained,” Miller said.

Outgoing US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told the Wall Street Journal in an article published Monday that the Biden administration had urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against “going off the rails” as pursues his judicial overhaul plan.

Nides stressed that both he and US President Joe Biden had spoken with Netanyahu about the importance of pursuing a consensus process, explaining that many Israelis want the US to play this role.

US AMBASSADOR to Israel Tom Nides speaks at the annual National Leadership Mission to Israel of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in Jerusalem, last week. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) US AMBASSADOR to Israel Tom Nides speaks at the annual National Leadership Mission to Israel of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, in Jerusalem, last week. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

“I think most Israelis want the United States to be in their business,” Nides told Journal, adding that interference was the price that comes from a close relationship such as the US and Israeli enjoy.

Biden calls this gov't the most extreme

On Sunday Biden told CNN that this government was the “most extreme” that he had seen. He spoke as a veteran US politician who has often boasted that he has worked with every Israeli government going back to the time of former prime minister Golda Meir.

In the Knesset on Monday Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he respected both Biden and the strong historic relationship the two countries have enjoyed.

‘It is legitimate,” however, “to have differences of opinion,” Smotrich said.

He took issue, in particular, with Biden’s definition of Israeli extremism which included those who believe that Jews have a right to settle anywhere in Area C of the West Bank, also referred to as Judea and Samaria.

“It is the president's right to criticize our policies and our right and duty to continue to act to fulfill the mission of Israeli citizens, to defend ourselves and fight terrorism and to build our homeland,” Smotrich said.



