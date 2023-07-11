The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Day of Resistance: What's happening at Hemed Interchange?

Hemed Interchange was one of the major locations for protests as demonstrators blocked traffic.

By ARIEL SHEINBERG
Published: JULY 11, 2023 13:27
Masses gather at Hemed Interchange to protest the preliminary passage of the Reasonableness Standard in the Knesset the night before. (photo credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG)
Masses gather at Hemed Interchange to protest the preliminary passage of the Reasonableness Standard in the Knesset the night before.
(photo credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG)

Hundreds of protesters kicked off Tuesday’s Day of Resistance bright and early at Hemed Interchange, where the air was filled with the sounds of horns and sirens and the scents of smoke bombs and water cannons.

“Today's first reading in the plenum passing, the coup d'etat, the 11th of July will all live in infamy,” said Yoav Lotem, a protest attendee based in Jerusalem who took a day off from work to demonstrate.

Around the country, Israelis of all ages took off from school and work to attend protests. At Hemed, just outside Jerusalem, the group met at the overpass around 7 a.m. but eventually descended rocky terrain to access the interchange. Once there, they began to block traffic on the busy highway.

Protesters significantly slowed traffic, attracting honks from passersby of all political leanings. Some supportive drivers matched the rhythm of the protesters’ noisemakers with their car horns, adding to the noise. Those disapproving slammed on their horns to drown out the protest’s sounds, some showing demonstrators thumbs down.

Some demonstrators sat on the road, indicating to police and drivers that they had no intention of moving. Some protesters threw smoke bombs that omitted a vibrant orange ephemera. Others donned flares. Whatever the method, protesters had the intention of visibility. 

Protesters stand for a protrait with freshly-dyed blue-green skin at Hemed Interchange on Jul. 11, 2023. (credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG) Protesters stand for a protrait with freshly-dyed blue-green skin at Hemed Interchange on Jul. 11, 2023. (credit: ARIEL SHEINBERG)

One video shows a clash between several police officers and a flare-wielding protester. It appeared that police were attempting to seize the flare from the demonstrator. 

At around 8:20 a.m., an armored police vehicle began spraying protesters with water cannons equipped with dye and scent. Those sprayed subsequently sported bright blue clothes, dyed skin, and a putrid smell. 

Protestors clash with police, refusing to follow orders

Protesters and police clashed when protesters refused to follow police orders of staying out of certain parts of the road. One video shows police forcefully removing a woman from her seat on the blacktop. 

Another shows at least five police officers attempting to move a man sitting on the road. When he finally stood up, the police left him alone. Similar incidents occured with other protesters. 

The police showed determination to keep order and allow traffic to continue, setting up a boundary line between the protesters and traffic, pushing whoever crossed the line back into the crowd of demonstrators. 

At least one arrest was made at the scene. There was also one incident in which an ambulance stopped in the crowd, picking up one individual. 

“I've come to the realization that, today… we've reached a crisis point,” Lotem went on to say. “Most people don't understand what a red line is, and that red line was utterly crossed today.”

“The 2nd and 3rd Plenum reading will not pass,” he said assuredly. “We will March on the streets even more.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by