The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Day of Resistance' protests break out at Ben-Gurion, roads blocked across Israel

Roads were blocked across Israel as protesters demonstrated against the passage of the reasonableness standard bill.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2023 06:36

Updated: JULY 11, 2023 08:43
People block a highway to Jerusalem to demonstrate on 'Day of Paralysis' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, July 11, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
People block a highway to Jerusalem to demonstrate on 'Day of Paralysis' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Protesters blocked roads across Israel and demonstrated at Ben-Gurion Airport and additional locations on Tuesday morning, as anti-judicial reform protest movements launched a "Day of Resistance" in protest against the approval of the reasonableness standard bill.

At Ben-Gurion Airport, protesters from a group of Yom Kippur War veterans and the "Building an Alternative" protest movement gathered in the arrivals hall with signs reading "welcome to Gilead" and "blessed be the fruit" in reference to the book "The Handmaid's Tale."

Demonstrators also blocked Highway 2 near Haifa, the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, and Highway 1 near Jerusalem and Begin Road in Jerusalem.

In Herzliya, protesters set up tents and burned tires in the middle of the HaSira Junction, blocking the road on Friday morning before being forcibly removed by police. 

Roads were also blocked in Tirat Hacarmel, Modi'in, and Binyamina. Police said they were operating at the various protest locations in efforts to clear roads and prevent disruptions.

Protesters against the judicial reform in Ben-Gurion Airport. July 11, 2023 (credit: Michel Braunstein) Protesters against the judicial reform in Ben-Gurion Airport. July 11, 2023 (credit: Michel Braunstein)

In Haifa, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of a court in the city.

Additional protests were planned for throughout the day in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Eilat, and dozens of other cities, towns, and junctions.

"This is the day for citizens to come out and defend Israeli democracy," said the Kaplan Force protest movement. "The horror show last night in the plenary showed every citizen the magnitude of the hour. Against the dictatorship coalition - only the people will save Israel."

Reasonableness Standard Bill passes, to be brought for committee finalization within hours

On Monday night, the controversial Reasonableness Standard Bill passed in a first reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 64 to 56 with plans to bring the bill already to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday to prepare it for a second and third reading.

The "reasonableness standard bill" is an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, that would block Israel's courts from applying what is known as the "reasonableness standard" to decisions made by elected officials. The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows for judicial review against government administrative decisions that are deemed beyond the scope of what a responsible and reasonable authority would undertake.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by