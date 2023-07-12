UNIFIL: Israeli-Lebanese border situation is extremely sensitive

The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border is extremely sensitive, a spokeswoman for the UN peacekeeping mission located there said Wednesday. She urged all sides to halt any actions that could lead to an escalation.

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in the Lebanese village of Wazzani near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, July 6, 2023. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Border tensions continue to rise

“We are aware of disturbing reports about an incident along the Blue Line,” Kandice Ardiel said. “We are looking into it. In the meantime, the situation is extremely sensitive.”“We urge everyone to cease any action that may lead to escalation of any kind,” the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spokeswoman added.Ardiel spoke after the IDF halted two attempts by suspects on the Lebanese side of the border to sabotage the security barrier.

Tensions had already been high on the border after the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah placed a military structure on the Israeli side of the border at Mount Dov and put a few others on the Lebanese side.