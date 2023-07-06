The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rocket reportedly fired from S. Lebanon toward Israel, IDF denies detection

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 6, 2023 10:03

Updated: JULY 6, 2023 10:43

 At least one rocket was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Israeli media reported that the IDF had no proof that such an event occurred, and that it may have been a mine explosion rather than rocket fire. 

Lebanon has not fired rockets at Israel since April, when three Israelis were injured and a number of buildings were damaged as the result of a 34-rocket barrage. 

Of the 34 rockets, 25 were intercepted in the air, while five landed on Israeli territory. 

Hezbollah did not comment on the reports of rocket fire.

