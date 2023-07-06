At least one rocket was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Israeli media reported that the IDF had no proof that such an event occurred, and that it may have been a mine explosion rather than rocket fire.

Lebanon has not fired rockets at Israel since April, when three Israelis were injured and a number of buildings were damaged as the result of a 34-rocket barrage.

Of the 34 rockets, 25 were intercepted in the air, while five landed on Israeli territory.

Hezbollah did not comment on the reports of rocket fire.