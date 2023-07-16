The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sephardi Chief Rabbi on Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visits: He causes others to sin

The Sephardi chief rabbi has attacked Ben-Gvir for the minister's activism for Temple Mount visits in the past.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 16, 2023 02:43
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, May 21, 2023 (photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, May 21, 2023
(photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef condemned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visits to the Temple Mount, saying that the minister "sins and causes others to sin," during a class on Saturday night.

"There's one minister in the government, I don't want to say his name, he's not worthy of having his name mentioned here," said the chief rabbi. "He enters the Temple Mount publicly, sins and causes others to sin. Because of him people falter and enter the Temple Mount."

Yosef has attacked Ben-Gvir for the minister's activism for Temple Mount visits in the past.

Last year, Yosef stated "There's one called Ben-Gvir. He enters the Temple Mount boldly – what a 'chilul Hashem' [desecration of God's name], to go out against all the real 'Gedolei Yisrael' [great ones of Israel]."

"Pay attention – think for a second. Fool – is this like your rabbi or all these other rabbis? This is all the [great rabbis]: dozens and dozens of rabbis," Yosef said. "When I entered the chief rabbinate, one of the things we did, together with my colleague [Ashkenazi Chief] Rabbi [Meir] Lau, [was that] I had all the rabbis in the Land of Israel, from all the sectors - also religious Zionists - sign that it is forbidden to enter the Temple Mount... They signed – over 100 rabbis."

Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef speaks during a ceremony of the Israeli police for the Jewish new year at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem on September 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Yosef added that entering the Temple Mount is a "very serious sin," claiming that the rabbis who permit entering the site have led to visits by people who go up but don't undergo the required ritual immersion beforehand and who enter areas of the site that are forbidden to enter according to Jewish religious law due to ritual impurity.

"This MK comes, goes up to the Temple Mount, stirs things up, and also transgresses every order of [the great ones of Israel]," lamented the chief rabbi. "'Oy va'avoy!' (Woe are we!). You need to distance yourself from these things, to keep your distance from him and from all those who lead him. What kind of leaders are these?"

Ben-Gvir is one of a group of MKs who supports entering the Temple Mount.

The religious debate around entrance to the Temple Mount

Whether or not entrance to the Temple Mount is permitted is heavily debated among rabbis, especially in the Religious Zionist sphere.

While many rabbis, such as Shlomo Goren, Haim Drukman, Dov Lior, Eliezer Melamed and Yisrael Rozen, among others, support entering the site while following the strictures of Jewish law, many others forbid doing so – and the official position of Israel's Chief Rabbinate is that entrance to the site is forbidden.

A sign placed by the Chief Rabbinate at the entrance used by Jews reads "According to Torah Law, entering the Temple Mount is strictly forbidden due to the holiness of the site."

According to halachah (Jewish law), those visiting the Temple Mount complex must immerse in a mikvah (ritual Jewish bath) before entering the site and those entering the site cannot wear leather shoes. Due to its sanctity, certain parts of the site are forbidden for entry according to Jewish law, even after immersing in a mikvah. The penalty for entering such areas is kareth – excision.

Jews who do visit the site are accompanied by both Israel Police and a representative of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf, who assure that they follow police regulations which ban worship and religious or Israeli national symbolism. Despite the regulations, limited Jewish worship has been allowed at the site in recent years.

Those visiting the site enter through the Mughrabi Gate in the Western Wall and take a circular route around the raised central platform where it is believed the two Jewish Temples once stood and where the Dome of the Rock stands today.

Entrance to the Temple Mount is permitted to Jews Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change due to the season, the security situation, or Muslim holidays.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by