'Day of Resistance' protests kick off throughout Israel

Kaplan Street and Menachem Begin Street in Tel Aviv were closed down to the public as a result of the protests.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2023 07:38

Updated: JULY 18, 2023 07:51
Protest march from Habima square in Tel Aviv through Rothschild Boulevard July 18, 2023. (photo credit: AMNON HORESH)
Protest march from Habima square in Tel Aviv through Rothschild Boulevard July 18, 2023.
(photo credit: AMNON HORESH)

Multiple protests began throughout Israel early on Tuesday morning as part of the "National Day of Resistance" against the government's planned judicial reforms.

The Brothers in Arms reservist organization protested on Kaplan Street early Tuesday morning, chanting: Gallant is destroying the People's Army!" in Hebrew.

Members of the organization restrained themselves using tubes at the protest site, which is a "known method of non-violent resistance," according to the organization.

"The People's Army and Israel's security are in real danger. If this dictatorial legislation is passed, the People's Army will not last. We are calling on Defense Minister Gallant: You have proven in the past that Israel's security is the most important thing to you, stop the dictatorial legislation now."

Protests as part of Israel's ''National Day of Disruption'' against Israel's judicial reform on July 18, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Protests as part of Israel's ''National Day of Disruption'' against Israel's judicial reform on July 18, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

This is a developing story.



