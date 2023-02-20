The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli government gears up to vote on judicial reform first reading

Yisrael Beytenu announced that it would boycott the vote in protest of the bill.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 14:44
The Knesset Plenum is seen empty ahead of the swearing-in of Israel's 37th government, on December 29, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
The Knesset geared up for a fierce Knesset plenum debate on Monday over the vote on the first reading of the government's proposed judicial reform, which will alter the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee such that the coalition has an automatic majority, and which will bar the High Court of Justice from ruling on appeals against Basic Laws.

The plenum session will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will likely stretch into the night.

"Today, with the help of God, the plenum will vote on a bill that for the first time will make the process of appointing judges more transparent and more democratic," Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman said in a video ahead of the debate.

"For the first time, there will be a public hearing for candidates to the High Court, and their appointment will be made via a public debate held in daylight.

"For the first time, the opposition will have a legally required representative in the judicial appointments committee.

MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman is seen gesturing amid a chaotic session of the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee in Jerusalem during a debate on judicial reform, on February 13, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"For the first time, the meddling of representatives of the Israel Bar Association [in ways] that are better off kept silent in the judicial appointment process will cease.

"Yesh Atid's incitement and lies will not help," Rothman said.

Yisrael Beytenu announced earlier on Monday that it was planning on boycotting the vote on the Knesset floor so as not to give it a semblance of legitimacy.

Labor's Michaeli accuses coalition of shortening debate

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli penned a letter to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana claiming that the coalition was planning on shortening the debate by combining the debate on both provisions and that this was unacceptable.

"The Knesset Speaker intends to use his authority to reduce the time of debate ahead of the votes in the plenary on the changes to the composition of the judicial appointments committee, part of Netanyahu's planned coup d'état. This is despite the public expectation of in-depth discussion and acknowledgment of the devastating consequences for Israeli democracy," Michaeli said in a statement.

"The Knesset Speaker will use the claim that this is a similar issue to the other proposals, will do so as hundreds of thousands of Israeli men and women demonstrate across the country and outside the Knesset against the coup d'état and the crushing of the justice system," according to the statement.

"The Knesset Speaker must not prevent the serious and in-depth discussion of each of the laws that make up the dangerous coup d'état. The debate in the Knesset was not intended to be a rubber stamp without revealing all the devastating consequences of the move. Each issue must be discussed separately. It is not appropriate to combine the debates. The Knesset Speaker must protect the right of all members of the Knesset to be heard, not just those who are trying to prevent us from being heard from now on," Michaeli concluded.



Tags Israel Knesset high court of justice Judicial Reform
