Protest in pictures: Scenes from Israel's 'Day of Resistance'

Multiple protests took place throughout Israel on Tuesday, beginning early in the morning, as part of the "National Day of Resistance" against the government's planned judicial reforms.

Here's how the demonstrations looked throughout the country:

Protesters wearing 'Handmaid's Tale' costumes demonstrate at Lahav Junction in central Israel on July 18, 2023 during the nationwide 'Day of Resistance.' (credit: MOSHE TAYIR VIA MAARIV)

People demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial reform, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2023. (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

The most major protests took place in Tel Aviv, with hi-tech workers and the Brothers in Arms reserves organization infiltrating the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to make their voices heard.

Israelis protest against the government's judicial reform in Tel Aviv, July 18, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)