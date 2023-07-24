The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Judicial reform protesters were hopeful until the last second

Protesters thought that even if the bill passed, their efforts would still bear fruit.

By BEN RAAB, NATALIE DAVIS
Published: JULY 24, 2023 16:27
Judicial reform protesters in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NATALIE DAVIS)
Judicial reform protesters in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: NATALIE DAVIS)

Horns blaring and chants of “Democratia!” were heard from down the road as thousands of protesters gathered in front of the Knesset entrance Monday to protest the reasonableness clause.

The protesters stood as close as they could to police barricades set up in front of the Knesset plaza, with ubiquitous Israeli flags that have become an emblem of the movement against the government’s judicial reform plans.  

Nearby, thousands more were assembled along the hilled platforms of Wohl Rose Park to show support and add chants of their own. Higher up, people took shelter under trees and makeshift tents. Some ate sandwiches or refueled on water, while a few laid down for a short nap, harnessing their energy for the likely louder, more forceful demonstrations that would break out later in the day if the bill passed in its third reading.

A man with a bullhorn walked by shouting, “What’s happened here?! Inside that building, our government is gathering. But not for democracy! They stand before a dictator. Remember that.”

He was walking from nearby Sacher Park, where thousands of protesters have been camping since arriving in Jerusalem on Shabbat in a multi-day march.

Judicial reform protesters in Jerusalem. (credit: NATALIE DAVIS) Judicial reform protesters in Jerusalem. (credit: NATALIE DAVIS)

Protestors have the next generation of Israelis on their minds

Orlin Gatt, one of the campers, said that she was there on behalf of her children.

“I’ve never demonstrated before,” she said. “But I have two daughters here and I don’t want them to be raised in a country where the next law might be to limit them in their freedoms…I would never agree to it.”

Some at the campground have been here for over five days.

“It’s my duty as a citizen,” says Yuval Zinman, who came on the march to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

The sound of an ambulance rang in the distance, amid the 37-degree heat and the constant threat of dehydration.

Rivki, who only wanted her first name mentioned, handed out water at a makeshift protest “hub.”

“We’re united in this effort, we look out for one another,” she said

“Grapes?” another woman asked, handing out plump, green grapes that weren’t quite ripe. The sourness was a fitting taste against the backdrop of the protests, as anger-fueled chanting intensified and the crowd grew. It was a sourness that kicked into sweetness amid the crowd of Israelis, sitting in the shade of pomegranate trees while sharing food and watching the sea of Israeli flags flutter.

Despite the likely outcome of the vote inside the Knesset, there was a sense of hope, and if not hope, then determination that the efforts will eventually bear ripe fruit.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by