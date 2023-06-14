The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu chose 'war against democracy,' Israeli protest leaders say after Knesset vote

Talks on the reform were set to collapse after the vote on the Judicial Selection Committee was pushed to a repeat vote in a month.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 18:36

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 18:37
Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The anti-judicial reform protest movements said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chose a "war against democracy" after his coalition delayed a vote on the Judicial Selection Committee, but not before allowing opposition MK Karin Elharrar to win a seat in the coveted committee. 

The protest movements said that there were "spontaneous calls" for demonstrations on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night after the negotiations on the reform collapsed following what as perceived as a "dirty trick" by the prime minister.

"Netanyahu decided to destroy the country - only the public can save Israel from a dark dictatorship," said the protest movements. "Today it became clear that Netanyahu is trying to seize the committee and appoint judges of his liking...we will fight this on every front and come out victorious."

The Brothers in Arms protest movement stated "Netanyahu has removed the mask. He is a puppet of [Justice Minister] Yariv Levin, and the talks at the President's Residence are a smokescreen for the dictatorship on the way. Israel's democracy is in existential danger and as usual, it is the citizens who suffer. The opposition leaders must end the talks now."

The Students Protest movement added "The dirty trick of the government not only postpones the meeting of the committee for the appointment of judges, but also adds to the load in the courts, delays necessary appointments, and harms citizens. Is this the 'fix' the government wants in the justice system? The masks came off. The government is not interested in fixing, only in taking over. We will continue to be the wall that stops the coup."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures before he casts his vote as the Knesset elects its two members to the Judicial Selection Committee on June 14, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures before he casts his vote as the Knesset elects its two members to the Judicial Selection Committee on June 14, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The roads surrounding the Prime Minister's residence have been blocked off to through traffic due to fears of protests outside of the residence, according to N12 News.

Talks collapse after Judicial Selection Committee vote postponed

On Wednesday afternoon, the coalition decided to withdraw all the candidates except for Tali Gottlieb from the elections for the Judicial Selection Committee and to vote against both Gottlieb and the opposition's candidate, Karin Elharrar, in order to force a repeat vote in another month.

Opposition leaders expressed outrage at the decision, warning that such a decision would lead to the end of talks at the President's Residence concerning the judicial reform, as they said it would go against agreements reached in the talks recently.

The coalition claimed that the opposition was making "ultimatums and excuses" and called for the continuation of negotiations.

Lapid stated ahead of the vote that "Netanyahu has lost control of his government and is captive to the extremists. He crushes Israeli democracy, the economy, security and the unity of the people. He broke his commitment to the president and causes the talks to end."

Labor leader Merav Michaeli stated "the entire time we were aware that Netanyahu is not a partner for talks and agreements. He cheated wherever he could. This is why the Labor faction withdrew from the talks at the President's Residence. It's fake, a conversation with crooks. There is no room for conversations and negotiations with this man. It's time to protest."

MK Gideon Sa'ar stated on Wednesday "Netanyahu completely bowed to the pressure of Levin and Rothman and decided to violate the agreement and thwart the selection of the committee for the selection of judges, blow up the negotiations and return to unilateral legislation. The answer: strengthen the protest!"



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset protests coalition Opposition Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by