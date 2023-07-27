The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel's politicians send messages of unity on Tisha Be'av

Tisha Be'av is a Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of the Temple.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2023 12:35
Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli president Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir went to the Temple Mount on Thursday morning as part of his observation of the fast of Tisha Be'av. 

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers," the minister said. "Right, left, religious, secular - we are all the same people. And when a terrorist looks [at us], he does not differentiate between us. Unity is important, love of Israel is important.

"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers."

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

"This place - this is the most important place for the people of Israel - where we have to return to show our governance."

Jordan condemned Ben-Gvir's visit to Temple Mount warning Israel of the "consequences of approving extremists storming Al-Aqsa."

PM Netanyahu keeps it short and sweet

Earlier on Thursday, as the fast began, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted a similar message.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on July 20, 2023 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on July 20, 2023 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

"On Tisha Be'av eve, I believe that we can reach agreements, and together with my friends [in the opposition], we are working toward that."

Defense Minister Gallant adds a message to reservists

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted a photo from the Western Wall with a message of unity and a call to reservists.

"On Tisha Be'av eve, 75 years to the establishment of the people of Israel in our country, it's important the we remember that what unites us overpowers what divides us, and I will highlight this despite the pain and the discord," he wrote. "We are facing complex security challenges that force us to unite and require the commitment of all the people of Israel, especially those serving in the IDF and the security system.

"Today, we will together call for unity, partnership, and mutual responsibility, and we will remember that we are one people."

Minister Yoav Gallant

"Today, we will together call for unity, partnership, and mutual responsibility, and we will remember that we are one people. The State of Israel was and will remain a democratic Jewish nation with equal rights for all its citizens."

President Herzog urges peace

President Isaac Herzog posted a long message on Facebook on Wednesday expressing his frustration at the situation in Israel among the political and social crisis.

"This is the time to guard the highest commandment: Just not a civil war."

President Isaac Herzog

"We are on the eve of Tisha Be'av, and the voice of history calls: This is the time for restraint, this is the time for responsibility, this is the time to guard the highest commandment: Just not a civil war," he wrote. "I believe in us. I believe that with shared effort, we can turn Tisha Be'av, as the prophet said, into a day of comfort of we only actualize what is written at the end of his prophecy: 'Love truth and peace.'"



