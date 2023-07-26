Reassuring words on judicial reform must turn into actions, Herzog says

Those who are in power have "greater – even if not sole" responsibility to find solutions that benefit the country and its society, and "I expect to see very soon, the words of reassurance turn into actions, and the messages of reaching out reflected in a tangible and binding work plan," President Isaac Herzog wrote in a public letter published on Wednesday afternoon.

The letter came two days after the contentious Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard passed its final vote on Monday, marking the first judicial reform bill to pass into law, and after reports of IDF reservists refusing to continue their service continued to emerge.

"We are in the midst of extremely difficult times," the president wrote. "I see the pictures and hear the voices, in the streets, in the Knesset, and on social media. I see many Israelis, who care so deeply, who are so dedicated, who are filled with immense pain, frustration, and deep and real anxiety over what is happening – and what is yet to happen. I see clearly and listen closely, and those heartfelt feelings are truly heart-rending.

Nation divided

"In all honesty, over the past few days, I too have woken up with a deep feeling of frustration and a heavy sense of crisis. I am also in turmoil of emotions. I am also hurting and I am also angry.

"As one who thought that an agreement was possible and worked with all his might around the clock to help, to bridge, to compromise, to lend a hand, and to place ladders to help everyone come down from the tree - I am very disappointed," Herzog wrote.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi with outstanding soldiers during an event part of Israel's 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on April 26, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"In recent months I have warned about this moment. I begged for there to be listening, for reaching out, and for responsibility. I spoke about two camps in Israel standing opposite each other, about the potential for violence, about the polarization that will tear us apart, about the social, economic, and security damage, and about our enemies from far and near, who rub their hands with glee and hatch plots against us. Today there is no doubt - the challenge is greater than ever.

The president pleaded, "Even at this moment of heightened pain, we must maintain the boundaries of debate and avoid violence and irreparable steps. We must imagine our common lives here together, in forty, fifty, and a hundred years, and how each action will impact our children and grandchildren, and the bridges between us."

Herzog added that he had "profound love" for IDF reservists and volunteers, but implored those who intended to end their service to "consider every move again and again."

"I am anxious the security of Israel would be harmed by the very threat not to volunteer or report for service, and even more so by their implementation," Herzog wrote.

"We are on the eve of Tisha B'av and the echoes of history are crying out: it is the time for restraint, it is the time for responsibility, it is the time to vigilantly guard the supreme commandment there can be no civil war," the president concluded.

The president's letter also came after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote an opinion in favor of the court striking down an amendment to Basic Law: The Government that passed in March, that made the government and Knesset the only bodies able to announce a prime minister incapacitated. The Supreme Court has never canceled a Basic Law and its authority to do so is a matter of dispute that is at the heart of the judicial reforms themselves – and a decision to do so could result in a constitutional crisis.