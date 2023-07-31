The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ukraine envoy meets Jerusalem minister to talk Uman pilgrimages

Meir Porush asked for the ambassador to help facilitate the entry of thousands of Hassidic Jews into war-torn Ukraine to visit Uman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2023 19:26
Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush is seen meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk to discuss pilgrimages to Uman. (photo credit: Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry)
Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush is seen meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk to discuss pilgrimages to Uman.
(photo credit: Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Ministry)

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) hosted Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk ahead of the planned Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage of Jews to Uman.

At the meeting, Porush asked for the ambassador to help facilitate the entry of thousands of Hassidic Jews into war-torn Ukraine to visit Uman, home to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslav, founder of the Breslav Hassidic sect.

"I can't say I know how the people of Ukraine feel these days, but I also know the feeling of missiles flying over my house and where danger is around every corner," Porush said.

Also attending the meeting was Rabbi Nachman Benshaya, chairman of the Breslav National Secretariat, who stressed that his sect sees the Ukrainian government as a mutual partner and hopes to find a way to continue the pilgrimages to Uman.

Kornichuk, for his part, presented a number of requests from the Ukrainian government, dealing with consular issues and where Jerusalem stands on the Ukraine-Russia War. 

JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Porush reportedly assured the ambassador that he would bring these issues to the government.

Israel, Ukraine, and pilgrimages to Uman amid the Russian invasion

Tens of thousands of Israelis flock to Uman every year to pray on Rosh Hashanah. Back in 2021, over 30,000 Breslav Hassidim went to Uman. 

In 2022, some 7,000-10,000 Israelis were expected to go to Uman for the pilgrimage, even amid the dangerous Ukraine-Russia War.

This year, Kornichuk revealed that Ukraine is considering greatly limiting the number of Israelis who will be allowed to visit Uman. He explained that this decision was made to ensure their safety since congregating in such large crowds could tempt Russia to target them.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by