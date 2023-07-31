Ukraine envoy meets Jerusalem minister to talk Uman pilgrimages

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) hosted Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Kornichuk ahead of the planned Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage of Jews to Uman.

At the meeting, Porush asked for the ambassador to help facilitate the entry of thousands of Hassidic Jews into war-torn Ukraine to visit Uman, home to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslav, founder of the Breslav Hassidic sect.

"I can't say I know how the people of Ukraine feel these days, but I also know the feeling of missiles flying over my house and where danger is around every corner," Porush said.

Also attending the meeting was Rabbi Nachman Benshaya, chairman of the Breslav National Secretariat, who stressed that his sect sees the Ukrainian government as a mutual partner and hopes to find a way to continue the pilgrimages to Uman.

Kornichuk, for his part, presented a number of requests from the Ukrainian government, dealing with consular issues and where Jerusalem stands on the Ukraine-Russia War.

JEWISH PILGRIMS pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in September 2017. (credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)

Porush reportedly assured the ambassador that he would bring these issues to the government.

Israel, Ukraine, and pilgrimages to Uman amid the Russian invasion

Tens of thousands of Israelis flock to Uman every year to pray on Rosh Hashanah. Back in 2021, over 30,000 Breslav Hassidim went to Uman.

In 2022, some 7,000-10,000 Israelis were expected to go to Uman for the pilgrimage, even amid the dangerous Ukraine-Russia War.

This year, Kornichuk revealed that Ukraine is considering greatly limiting the number of Israelis who will be allowed to visit Uman. He explained that this decision was made to ensure their safety since congregating in such large crowds could tempt Russia to target them.