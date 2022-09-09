The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud MK Nir Barkat makes unannounced trip to Ukraine's Uman

The former mayor of Jerusalem was also photographed praying there in the memory of Nachman of Breslov with Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Asman.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 17:47
Nir Barkat (photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
Nir Barkat
(photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)

Likud MK Nir Barkat paid a secret visit to Ukraine on Friday, Hebrew media reported. 

He flew despite the travel warning provided to the country and amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry is reportedly angry and shocked upon receiving word of his trip, Maariv reported. He did not inform any official of his trip prior to flying, according to a Ynet report.

Barkat met with the Uman local governor. The former mayor of Jerusalem was also photographed praying there in the memory of Nachman of Breslov with Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Asman.

Foreign Ministry officials sharply criticized Barkat and say that this was an irresponsible step.

"I am concerned about members of Knesset who, instead of serving as a personal example to the large public, choose to ignore the unequivocal travel warning to Ukraine and endanger themselves and others," said Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll. "I ask that you refrain from traveling to Uman this year for your safety. Shabbat Shalom."

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (credit: Courtesy)Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (credit: Courtesy)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also warned citizens earlier this month to not travel to the city during the upcoming holidays in light of the danger.

"I am concerned about members of Knesset who, instead of serving as a personal example to the large public, choose to ignore the unequivocal travel warning to Ukraine and endanger themselves and others."

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll

Why did Nir Barkat travel to Uman?

Barkat reportedly was invited by the chief rabbi, in order to get to know them and think about solutions for assistance due to the situation in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the Israeli government is the one that is absent from Ukraine at this difficult time of a war in which innocent people are being hurt," Barkat's office responded. "The American Secretary of State, the British Defense Minister and senior officials from all over the world came to Ukraine. The atrocities in Ukraine are shocking and we as Jews should be the first to express support for the Ukrainian people and the Jewish community in Ukraine. 

"MK Barkat came to Ukraine at the invitation of the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Asman, to support the Ukrainians and act to prevent harm to the innocent. As part of the visit to Ukraine, Barkat went to Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha, Brantzelka and Uman."

Asman was the one who accompanied Barkat while traveling through the ruins of the houses and said that it was a "visit of sympathy to the Ukrainian people and the Jewish community," according to Ynet.

Earlier this week, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu met with Asman and said that he would help Ukraine end the war with Russia if he were reelected as Prime Minister.



Tags Peace nir barkat Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by