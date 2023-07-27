Ukraine to limit Israelis visiting Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Ukraine is considering greatly limiting the number of Israelis who will be allowed to visit Uman during the high holidays this year, Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgeny Kornichuk said on Thursday.

Kornichuk said that this decision was made for the safety of the potential worshippers, saying that large crowds may tempt Russia to target them.

Every year, Tens of thousands of Israelis travel to Uman to pray on Rosh Hashanah at the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov. In 2021, more than 30,000 Breslov Hassidim went to Uman – mostly from Israel but also from the US, the UK, and France.