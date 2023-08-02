The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Protesters march in Tel Aviv 'in defense of Israel's judiciary'

Netanyahu is looking to plunge Israel into a legal crisis, protest group 'Kaplan Force' said ahead of the march.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 18:36

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 19:18
A placard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen as people demonstrate on the 'Day of National Resistance' in protest against him and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, near U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli judicial reform protesters marched across Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening in "defense of the judiciary and its gatekeepers" led by all major protest groups. 

Israeli protest organization Kaplan Force released a statement ahead of the march, claiming that "Netanyahu has been running a campaign aimed at whitewashing his intention to violate the High Court of Justice's rulings and plunge Israel into a serious legal crisis. He intends to be a criminal above the law," wrote the group in their statement. 

"This is total anarchy," the statement continued, "a process at the end of which everything will collapse and only he will remain as the sole ruler - a Turkish dictatorship with a Hungarian flavor."

"This process is still reversible if we act now. We can still save democracy if we go out en masse to protect the judicial system [so that it] will remain independent...That's why we are coming out at 7:00 p.m. today to march."

When and where

The march will gather at Independence Hall in Tel Aviv on Rothschild Blvd and proceed to the Tel Aviv district courthouse on Weizman St. and from there it will continue to the Kirya.

Anti-judicial reform protest at Kaplan street in Tel Aviv, July 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Anti-judicial reform protest at Kaplan street in Tel Aviv, July 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"Come - the situation is reversible. Israel can be turned back to the path of democracy and it depends on every one of us," the statement concluded. 

Joining the Kaplan Force at the Tel Aviv march are the protest groups of Israeli students, hi-tech workers, doctors, attorneys, LGBT organizations and more. In addition, former ministers Tzipi Livni and Avi Nissenkorn as well as Israeli Bar Association head Amit Becher will march alongside protesters.



