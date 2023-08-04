The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel Police arrest abusive partner after woman calls in to 'order pizza'

The suspect, a resident of Ramla in his 30s, was charged on August 2.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 00:14
An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The Central District’s 100 Emergency Call Center received a phone call from a woman ordering a pizza. While this may sound like a very embarrassing case of dialling the wrong number, the woman had intended to call the police for help.

After conducting a screening of the situation, the dispatcher quickly realized that this woman was trying to get help from the police in a domestic violence situation. The anonymous woman would have been unable to speak openly about her situation, and so she found a way to communicate her location without the abuser knowing. This dispatcher was able to find out the woman’s location, her perceived level of danger and some sensitive details about the situation.

The dispatcher called for a patrol unit from Ramla station to be sent to the woman’s location, where they arrived in minutes.

The police arrested the woman’s partner for threats of domestic violence, who was charged by the Central District’s Police Prosecution division on August 2.  The division filed a severe indictment against the suspect during a court hearing.

WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)WITH THE advent of COVID-19, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel has seen a 30% rise in calls or visits to its local centers countrywide. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The suspect was described as a city resident in his 30s.

Domestic abuse in Israel

As the Jerusalem Post reported in February 2023, 24 women were murdered in femicide cases in Israel throughout 2022, averaging at two women murdered every month. This number is a 50% increase from the previous year.

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel found in a 2022 report that 75% of prisoners serving sentences for sexual violence were released from prison early. A further third were not required to participate in a rehabilitation program.



