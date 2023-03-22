The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli coalition rejects electronic tags for abusers bill by one vote

Israeli opposition: 'Women's blood should not be shed for free'

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 15:28

Updated: MARCH 22, 2023 15:43
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition on Wednesday struck down a law proposal by opposition MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Merav Michaeli and Merav Ben Ari to force violent domestic offenders to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet in order to force them to respect restraining orders.

The bill fell 54-53.

After the bill fell, all of the women MKs in the opposition pulled out electronic bracelets in an act of protest, calling "Women's blood should not be shed."

Bill rejected at Ben-Gvir's whim

Fierce shouting and arguments broke out on the Knesset floor. A number of women MKs from the coalition tried to convince National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to enable the bill to pass at least its preliminary reading.

The bill cannot be proposed again for six months.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)MK Itamar Ben-Gvir during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The vote came after Israel's Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs on Sunday rejected the bill at the request of Ben-Gvir.

During the previous government's tenure, the opposition refused to support the law, and therefore it only passed its first reading. The current government has the power to apply a "bridge" mechanism and pick up where the previous law ended, but so far it has refused to do so.

Ben-Gvir said that a "more balanced" law is needed, and said he would bring a new law within a month.

A week earlier, Education Minister Yoav Kisch requested that the vote wait one week in order for it to approve the bill in the ministerial committee, but this request was not respected.

Specifically, he noted the possibility of only applying the electronic monitoring bracelet to someone after their third offense.

Sa'ar countered that during his tenure as justice minister, the government had spent months preparing the bill, and the bill had received the blessing of all of the relevant bodies.

"This delay, due to Ben-Gvir's whim, expresses indifference to human life."

In a statement, Sa'ar slammed the decision as "irresponsible."

"This is a balanced bill, drawn up after extensive base work by professionals. The previous Knesset approved it unanimously in the first reading without any opposition," Sa'ar said on Sunday. 



