The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A city-based strategy gives Israeli children a chance to succeed

Participation in extracurricular activities provides children with invaluable skills and improves their chances of success.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 15:26
Nathanael Touitou, head of municipal initiatives at the Rashi Foundation. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nathanael Touitou, head of municipal initiatives at the Rashi Foundation.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

“If I know where in Israel a child lives, I can predict their chance of success,” says Nathanael Touitou, head of municipal initiatives at the Rashi Foundation, one of Israel’s preeminent private philanthropies that promotes social mobility in the geo-social periphery. 

While children in Israel’s periphery have the same potential as those living in the center of the country, Touitou says, their ability to actualize this potential is limited because there are much fewer opportunities within their reach. 

One of the critical factors that can influence a child, he explains, is participation in experiential extracurricular activities such as youth organizations and youth movements, sports, entrepreneurship, volunteering, art, nature, and music. It provides children with invaluable skills, along with a sense of identity and belonging, resilience, how to work in a team, and a positive vision for the future. Research has also proved that it improves school outcomes.

However, it is estimated that only 30% of Israeli youth participate in experiential education programs, and in Israel’s periphery, the numbers are as low as 5%.

What can spur an increase in participation? The key, Touitou says, is the role that local municipalities can play. They have a direct influence on the daily life of their residents, and as a result of their effective conduct during the pandemic, municipalities now have greater independence and authority. 

Frank Cumberbatch, Vice-President for Engagement for Bader Philanthropies. (credit: Bader Philanthropies) Frank Cumberbatch, Vice-President for Engagement for Bader Philanthropies. (credit: Bader Philanthropies)

Expansion of programs

Touitou cited Kiryat Malakhi, a town in southern Israel with a population of approximately 25,000, as a case in point. As recently as 2016, just 15% of the town’s youth participated in after-school activities. Less than 500 children were participating in youth groups. The municipality, together with the Rashi Foundation and other partners, launched a city-wide initiative in 2016 focusing on fields that affect social mobility, among them experiential education.

Since then, under the leadership of the head of the municipal youth department, participation in experiential activities has increased from 15% to 45%. Participation in youth groups has doubled to more than 1,000 children. The number of youth counselors (madrichim) has grown from 30 to 180, most of whom are local residents, and the municipal budget for the field increased by 400%. 

Touitou adds that the Rashi Foundation will soon launch a pilot program to advance informal education in the northern city of Nahariya and the Negev city of Dimona. The pilot will be expanded later to many other cities.

The success of the program in Kiryat Malakhi has drawn attention even from far-flung locations. Frank Cumberbatch, Vice-President for Engagement for Bader Philanthropies, visited the town to learn about its experiential education program on a recent trip to Israel. Bader, a Milwaukee-based charitable organization that has invested more than $426 million to improve the quality of life of people in Milwaukee, rural Wisconsin, and abroad, is cooperating with Rashi in other initiatives, and the visit was part of this partnership. 

Cumberbatch, who grew up in Trinidad, says that experiential education has transformed his life. He came from a family with little or no skills. Most had never received a high school education. “I was on that path,” he recalls. “I wasn’t driven by going to school.” 

This changed one day when another child in the neighborhood asked if he wanted to join the local track team. He agreed, despite his asthma condition. “After a month,” he says, “everything started to change for me. I felt good about myself and was part of something bigger than me.” 

The young Cumberbatch noticed older students receiving track and field scholarships to attend college in the United States. “I realized you could come to education from many angles – from the traditional classroom but also from your neighborhood, your peers, your interests – all these things are part of being educated.”

Cumberbatch received a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh. Moving to Milwaukee after college, he saw many children who were indifferent about school and education. Cumberbatch decided to become a track and field coach at the Olympic level – “not to coach Olympians,” he emphasizes – but to teach youngsters the sport at the highest level. The results were spectacular. “Teachers were calling me and asking, ‘What are you doing to them? They are coming to school every day, and their grades are improving.’ I saw that experiential education is a path to whatever success you want for yourself.”

Cumberbatch has been working on the development of the Opportunity Center in Milwaukee, a large multipurpose facility that will expose children to the best of experiential education – sports, art, music, dance, technology, and more.

Returning to his recent visit to Israel, Cumberbatch says, “I was so impressed with Kiryat Malakhi, with the mayor making experiential education a part of the future of that city. We met young people who are in the Israel Scouts movement, and they said that they had no interest in school until they began an out-of-school activity. This allowed them to center themselves.”

“The Rashi Foundation is on to something,” he says. “This could be the next wave of growth and transformation for the youth of Israel. The city-based strategy of experiential education should be embraced as a way of giving every young person a chance to succeed.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Rashi Foundation.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by