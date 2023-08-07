The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

IDF not ready for war, warns former Israeli military ombudsman

"Even today the army is disintegrating, after the volunteering is stopped it will be crushed," warned the former IDF official.

By 103FM
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 14:44
Maj.Gen.(Res.) Yitzhak Brick in National Criticsm Committee, December 12th, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Maj.Gen.(Res.) Yitzhak Brick in National Criticsm Committee, December 12th, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Former IDF ombudsman, Maj.-Gen. Yitzhak Brik, referred to the IDF's readiness for war against the background of the many threats from reservists not to report for duty, in a conversation with Yinon Magal and Chaim Levinson on 103FM on Monday morning.

"We did not prepare for the difficult war that will be here in a few months or years," Brik stated at the beginning of his remarks, emphasizing that "Our competence has been damaged for years. The IDF is not ready for war, and this is expressed in basic things. Look what is happening to us on the northern border. The IDF is afraid to react to a tent or the removal of a camera on the fence.”

“The political echelon has no monitoring of what happens in the IDF, there are no discussions in the cabinet, and the National Security Council has become the prime minister's personal secretary. The chief of staff just receives a budget and does what is on his mind. Everyone does a U-turn around the other one. Billions of shekels escape while there is no long-term army building."

'The army is disintegrating'

When asked what he thinks about the refusals, Brik replied: "Even if the protest succeeds and a democratic state is established - there will be no army to protect it. Even today the army is disintegrating, after the volunteering is stopped it will be crushed. Our enemies are waiting for the right moment, they will not wait much longer. They are leaving the people of Israel naked and uncovered, that's the story. The army should have been left out of politics. Destroying the army? Even if you build a state later, you won't be able to protect it. This is collective suicide, this is a crazy nation."

IDF reservists sign letters stating they will no longer show up for reserve service in light of the government's judicial reform plan. July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) IDF reservists sign letters stating they will no longer show up for reserve service in light of the government's judicial reform plan. July 18, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Brik added: "We are a nation with haredim and they will be with us, period. You cannot destroy the army because you don't like the haredim. This refusal will deal a terrible blow to the haredim, but also to ourselves. What is not understood here? Don't destroy the thing that can protect your country. What will you tell your children? 'I fought the haredim and destroyed the country'?"



Related Tags
IDF
War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by