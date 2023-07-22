The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief Herzi Halevi will reportedly meet to discuss the issue on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 22, 2023 20:25

Updated: JULY 22, 2023 20:43
10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Some 10,000 reservists from throughout the IDF will no longer show up for service, they announced in a press conference on Saturday evening, according to N12.

These reservists are joining more than 1,000 Air Force reservists who made the same announcement in a letter on Friday.

The move, which is being repeated after reservists made the same threat shortly before the Knesset broke up for Passover, was faced with criticism from the coalition MKs who called them refuseniks and said they were being undemocratic.

Former defense chiefs support the reservists

On the other hand, a group of former IDF, Israel Police, Mossad, and Shin Bet chiefs backed up the decision in a letter that was sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

"We hold you accountable for the hard hit to the IDF and security in Israel," they wrote to Netanyahu. "Israel's government in your leadership is advancing legislation while completely ignoring the damage to Israeli democracy."

IDF reservists sign letters stating they will not show up to reserve service anymore. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)IDF reservists sign letters stating they will not show up to reserve service anymore. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The reservists were also defended by former IDF chief of staff MK Gadi Eisenkot who said they weren't refusniks. He also voiced that he blames Netanyahu for the situation and added that reservists have the right to stop volunteering for service.

This is a change from earlier this week when he, together with fellow former IDF chiefs Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi, made a statement urging reservists not to make good on their threat to stop showing up for service.

Earlier this week, the IDF put out a statement saying that despite the reservists' protest, the army was still ready for war, but N12 reported on Saturday evening that IDF Chief of Staff said that if the reasonableness standard bill passes, the army's readiness will be significantly damaged within 48 hours.

In light of the situation, Walla reported that Netanyahu and Halevi will meet on Sunday to discuss the issue.

The situation is similar to what it was in March when it led Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to call on the government to stop the legislation out of concern for the security of Israel. The statement led Netanyahu to fire Gallant, but he later rescinded his decision citing the safety of the country.



