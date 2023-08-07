The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Another IDF vet commits suicide waiting to be recognized as disabled

Donio took his own life the day after another IDF veteran, Bar Klaf, set himself on fire following a rejected request to be recognized as a disabled veteran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 21:25
An IDF soldier holding a gun is silhouetted on the national flag. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An IDF soldier holding a gun is silhouetted on the national flag.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

IDF veteran Or Donio killed himself while awaiting recognition of the trauma he incurred while in the Israeli military, N12 reported on Monday.

"He fought in the Kafir Brigade and participated in Operation Brother’s Keeper," Donio’s parents said. They went on to explain that despite waiting 10 months following a request to be recognized as a disabled vet, a status he reportedly felt ashamed of, he never received an answer from the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry released a statement of condolence for Donio’s death, where they affirm that they did respond to Donio’s request.

Defense Ministry claims it responded to Donio

"The Ministry of Defense expresses its sorrow for the death of Or Donio and shares in the family's pain,” the ministry wrote before adding that it had immediately reached out to the veteran’s family following his death. 

“About ten months ago,” continued the Defense Ministry, “[Donio] applied for recognition as a disabled IDF veteran. Immediately upon submitting the request, he was approved for mental health treatment by a private therapist of his choosing.”

A new soldier on recruitment day into the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) A new soldier on recruitment day into the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The ministry does thereafter note, however, that because Donio had requested that they not contact his former commanders and since they had no documentation of Donio’s trauma, the request for recognition took longer than average. For reasons of privacy, the ministry declined to expand any further.

Donio took his own life a day after another IDF veteran, Bar Klaf, set himself on fire following a rejected request to be recognized as a disabled veteran. 

Klaf, who set himself on fire on Tuesday, succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.



