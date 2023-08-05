The High Court of Justice discussed last night the annulment of an amendment to the Basic Law of the Government that determines when and how the Prime Minister can be removed from office.

How will the High Court of Justice act? This is what Maariv readers thought:

The High Court of Justice discussed last night the cancellation of an amendment to the Basic Law of the Government that determines when and how a prime minister can be placed under quarantine.

A huge majority of 3/4 of the government is required to do so. Meanwhile, "Maariv Online" readers were asked how the debate will end - and these are the full results.

30.4% of the readers answered that the judges of the High Court will reject the law on the grounds that it is personal. In contrast, 16.9% believe that the High Court will leave the law intact.

Also, about a quarter of the surfers - 25.7% answered that the judges of the High Court will determine that the duration of the law will only be from the next term.

The Deri precedent

At the same time, only 4.6% believe that the judges will use judicial estoppel (Deri precedent) and 22.5% believe that the judges will give a conditional order to an expanded composition.

According to Cornell Law School: "Estoppel is an equitable doctrine, a bar that prevents one from asserting a claim or right that contradicts what one has said or done before, or what has been legally established as true," and "Estoppel may be used as a bar to the re-litigation of issues or as an affirmative defense."

The Deri Precedent is in reference to the 1993 High Court decision that Arye Deri should be removed from his position as a minister following his conviction for bribery charges.