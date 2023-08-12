The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ben-Gvir rules that police volunteers 'may not criticize the government's policies'

Lior Lipshitz, a police volunteer, was removed from his position after a Facebook post asking Ben-Gvir to calm incitement against opponents of the judicial reforms.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 04:31
Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at a ceremony of new appointments and ranks of the Israeli Police, in Jerusalem, last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The police published a document entitled "Refinement of procedures" on Friday for all volunteers in the organization. 

This comes following the removal of Lior Lipshitz, a police volunteer who had made a Facebook where he called on the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir "to calm down the government's incitement against those protesting against the judicial reform."

The police document states that "a volunteer will not criticize police policy or the policy of a government ministry when he identifies himself as a police volunteer or when he presents himself as such in a press interview, at a press conference, or in a speech in a public place. Additionally, they will not express a policy position on a public network."

Following Lipshitz Facebook post, he was removed from his position as a police volunteer. He then filed an appeal in order to return to his position.

Lipshitz appeals his removal

In the letter Lipshitz submitted through his lawyer, Dr. Tal Rothman from the Perl Cohen office, Lipshitz’s lawyer wrote, "My client's sharp criticism was directed solely against the minister in charge. This is a politician, who is not part of the police, is not a policeman, is not a colleague, and is not a commander. [Ben-Gvir] chooses to consistently incite against large sections of the country's citizens, whom he calls 'privileged,' including my client. [Ben-Gvir's decision] was accepted on the basis of foreign considerations. This is a blatant, serious, and illegal interference of the political level in the work of the police. The disproportionality of the decision is striking. The decision to remove [Lipshitz] must be revoked, and my client should immediately be reinstated to his position as a volunteer in the motorcycle patrol."

Police arrest Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators near the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Police arrest Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators near the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on July 10, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The letter continued, "The freedom of expression granted to my client, which is a protected fundamental right, allows him to criticize, even with harsh words, the behavior and statements of the minister in charge of the police. [He is entitled to do this] without the aforementioned 'revenge' on him by having my client's commanders remove him from his police volunteer service.”

In the post that led to his removal, Lipshitz wrote, among other things, "I forgot something else...it is true that I am privileged, but you will be surprised, I am not a leftist… So why, Itamar, am I called a 'stinking and traitorous leftist'? By the way, Honorable Minister, I have a lot of liberal and conservative friends and I love them. And they love me, so why would there be a conflict between us? Is there any way you can calm those who call me that?"



