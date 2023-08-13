The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinians caught smuggling weapons in snack bags

The two Palestinians traveling in the car and the weapons were transferred to security forces for further handling.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 08:00
Defense Ministry catches attempt to smuggle weapons in snack bags. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Ministry catches attempt to smuggle weapons in snack bags.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Palestinians attempting to smuggle weapons got particularly creative on Saturday as checkpoint inspectors discovered a handgun, magazines, and bullets hidden in snack bags in a car, according to the Defense Ministry.

The weapons were hidden inside bags of Bamba, chips, and other snacks after a vehicle attempting to pass through the Trans-Samaria Checkpoint near Kalkilya raised the suspicions of inspectors at the checkpoint.

Palestinians arrested, weapons seized

The two Palestinians traveling in the car and the weapons were transferred to security forces for further handling.

Defense Ministry catches attempt to smuggle weapons in snack bags. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)Defense Ministry catches attempt to smuggle weapons in snack bags. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

It is unclear if the Palestinians were smuggling weapons to sell or attempting to carry out an attack.



