The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sunday sees three cases of discrimination against Israeli women on buses

In the last month, women have been barred from buses or told to cover up because they were women or were dressed 'immodestly'.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 18:59
A ceremony for the new parking lot for electric buses of the Dan company in Bnei Brak, February 19, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
A ceremony for the new parking lot for electric buses of the Dan company in Bnei Brak, February 19, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A group of teenage girls trying to get on a bus in Ashdod were told by the driver to cover up because they were wearing short clothes and to sit at the back of the bus on Sunday.

"We were in shock," said the girls after the incident. "Everyone looked away from us to the floor. There were only haredi people on the bus, and they didn't react. We felt helpless and humiliated.

"We tried to speak to the driver, but he said we were naked and that we don't understand anything. We were scared, so we didn't say anything."

"We tried to speak to the driver, but he said we were naked and that we don't understand anything"

The girls

Footage shared from the incident showed that the driver also wouldn't allow two boys who got on with the girls to sit with them, making them sit in front. When asked in the video why the driver was behaving this way, he responded that he drives haredi passengers and that the girls have to respect them.

"Nativ Express learned about the incident from media inquiries and intends on thoroughly looking into the facts with the contractor that handled the journey on behalf of Nativ Express and to take any steps necessary to prevent repetition of this incident," said the bus company in response to the incident.

Illustrative image of an Electra-Afikim bus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Illustrative image of an Electra-Afikim bus. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"At the same time, and under the caveat that a thorough examination has not yet taken place, Nativ Express denounces behavior that excludes or harms its passengers based on their sex, race, nationality, or dress.

Furthermore, the company regularly trains its drivers to respect the passengers and their duty to allow a safe and comfortable journey for every person while preserving the personal space of all the passengers. The behavior of the contracted driver, as described in writing, blatantly deviates from the company's instructions to its drivers and those who work in its service."

Also on Sunday in Ashdod, a woman trying to board an Elektra-Afikim line 86 bus was told that it was a line that was "only for men", according to Kan. This is at least the second such incident in Ashdod involving the company. In May, a woman trying to board the company's line 80 bus was told the same thing.

Meanwhile, according to Kan, a woman and her husband boarded a Dan bus in Ramat Gan, and when the woman tried to ask the driver a question, he ignored her. After a number of attempts, the husband asked the driver why he wasn't responding, and he answered that he doesn't "talk to women."

These are just the latest in discriminatory incidents women face on buses

Sunday's three incidents are only the latest cases of women being mistreated and discriminated against on buses because of the clothes they were wearing or simply because they were women.

At the end of July, a bus driver in Eilat refused to continue driving because a woman wearing a sleeveless crop top got on the bus.

"The moment I got on the bus, the driver said that I cannot get on like that," she told N12. "He said I need to put on a shirt."

Hagai, 34, advertising his dating profile on the back of Petah Tikvah Electra-Afikim bus. (credit: COURTESY OF Electra-Afikim) Hagai, 34, advertising his dating profile on the back of Petah Tikvah Electra-Afikim bus. (credit: COURTESY OF Electra-Afikim)

A few days later, a Kavim bus driver in Emek Hefer refused to allow a 14-year-old girl on his bus because she was wearing leggings and a short-sleeved shirt on her way to the gym. The driver allegedly yelled at her "Look at yourself, get out of here."

Last week, two women were attacked on a bus to the Dead Sea by haredi men who said they weren't dressed modestly. According to Kan, the driver told them once to leave the women alone before continuing with the journey even though they hadn't. 

Even when one of the women called the police who said the driver had to stop, he only stopped for a short while and then continued, saying "I'm not stopping and not waiting for the police. I don't care."



Related Tags
bus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by