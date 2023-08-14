The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF soldier dies training during heatwave

The soldier, who was on a training path for being an engineering combat soldier in Yahalom, was three to four hours into the middle of a nighttime drill.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 12:29

Updated: AUGUST 14, 2023 12:36
An IDF soldier who will be taking part in a drill in Cyprus as part of Chariots of Fire. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
An IDF soldier who will be taking part in a drill in Cyprus as part of Chariots of Fire.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

An IDF soldier died during a training exercise overnight between Sunday and Monday in the midst of the current heatwave.

The soldier, who was on a training path for being an engineering combat soldier in Yahalom, was three to four hours into the middle of a nighttime drill.

Due to the intense heatwave, the drill for the soldiers had been delayed and they had been able to relax most of the daylight hours.

However, IDF regulations allowed reviewing the heat situation as of 10:00 p.m. Sunday night and by midnight early Monday morning, the Lieutenant Colonel on the scene approved restarting drills.

At the point when the soldier died, he and the other soldiers were performing a crawling through open fields drill.

A woman carrying an umbrella to protect her from the sun crosses a street in Tel Aviv. August 9, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) A woman carrying an umbrella to protect her from the sun crosses a street in Tel Aviv. August 9, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

His direct commander noticed that he was either not moving or had departed from the designated crawling area by some dozens of meters and went to check into his situation.

When the soldier did not seem to respond normally, his commander tried to give him initial first aid and called for a paramedic, who tried to save the soldier’s life.

Shortly thereafter, Magen David Adom and Unit 669 personnel, including a doctor, arrived at the scene and attempted further medical activities, but eventually had to declare the soldier deceased.

Cause of soldier's death unknown

As of Monday afternoon, the IDF still did not know what caused the soldier’s death, saying there were no preliminary health conditions.

Further, despite the heat wave, the IDF said that when the drill went forward at midnight, the temperature had dropped to within an acceptable range.

There were other soldiers who complained about the heat and who received extra water or were given a break during the training, but not in any volume which the IDF would identify as unusual.

All infantry training has been suspended until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, pending further probes of the soldier’s death and assessing the heat wave.



