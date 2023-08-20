The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Huwara terror victim's widow: 'He raised my children as his own'

Silas Nigerker's partner told Maariv that he had been going to Huwara for errands all the time.

By ARNOLD NATAEV/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 15:32

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2023 15:33
Shai Nigerker (Z"l) and his partner Rina. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY VIA MAARIV)
Shai Nigerker (Z"l) and his partner Rina.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY VIA MAARIV)

Rina Stamker, partner of Silas (Shai) Nigerker who was killed on Saturday along with his son Aviad during a terror attack near Huwara, spoke to Maariv on Sunday and shared insights into her life with Nigerker. 

"Last week he celebrated his 60th birthday," she said. "And next week we were meant to celebrate 20 years together."

"I had no idea what happened," she said of the events of Saturday afternoon. "He left in the morning and said he was doing work on the car with his son and that he would come back. He sent me pictures with friends there."

'Everyone in Huwara knew him'

"At one point," she said, "I called and he didn't answer me. His ex-wife called and told me that something happened, that there was an attack. His aunt called...and began to cry. I couldn't believe it. He goes there all the time - I went with him several times. Everyone in Huwara knew him."

"He did everything for my children, they lacked nothing."

Rina Stamker

"He was an amazing man," Stamker told Maariv. "He raised all my children - he was like a father to them. He did everything for my children, they lacked nothing."

Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (credit: FLASH90) Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack in Huwara, in the West Bank, near Nablus, August 19, 2023. (credit: FLASH90)

"I was sleeping [that] afternoon," said Gabriel Stamker, Shai's stepson and Aviad's stepbrother. "They called me at 1 p.m., suddenly I saw that there were too many [calls]. My mother called my sister and told us to go there and see what was happening. On the way there I called Silas' oldest daughter and she told me that they were shot. I drove to my mother's and told her that Silas and his son were killed in Huwara. It was an extremely difficult Shabbat - I will never forget it. He's been going there for years. He has friends there. He used to get haircuts there and fix up his car [there]."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by