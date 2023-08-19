The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Two murdered in terrorist shooting near Huwara

The IDF launched a manhunt after the terrorist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 15:24

Updated: AUGUST 19, 2023 16:21
Magen David Adom treats the victim of a shooting attack at the Reihan crossing in the northern West Bank. June 13, 2023 (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom treats the victim of a shooting attack at the Reihan crossing in the northern West Bank. June 13, 2023
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting near Huwara in what is suspected to be an act of terrorism on Saturday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom and the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

MDA said its medics had attempted to save a man in his 60s and a man in his 30s but were unsuccessful. The men were transferred to an IDF base for emergency medical care but ultimately succumbed to their wounds.

A spokesperson for the organization also said the shooting had occurred at a carwash. It was unclear why the Israelis had stopped in the area as it's known to be a common area for terrorism, but Israeli media reported that they had stopped to do maintenance on their car.

Initial investigations into the attack led security forces to believe that the terrorist approached the victims on foot and shot them from close range before running away.

The IDF said that it has launched a manhunt after the terrorist, closing roads around the town and the nearby Tapuach Junction. The search went as far as Nablus where the terrorist was suspected of escaping to.

Israeli troops stand guard at the scene of a shooting, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Israeli troops stand guard at the scene of a shooting, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Hamas was quick to celebrate the terror attack on Saturday.

"We congratulate the heroic shooter in Huwara who is the result of our continued promise of resistance to protect our people, respond to the crimes of the occupation, and defend Al-Aqsa mosque from the dangers of the Judification," said the terrorist organization's spokesman shortly after the attack.

Huwara is the scene of many terror attacks

Huwara has been the scene of many terror attacks as a main road cuts through the town, and Israelis driving on the road have no alternate route. Since the beginning of this year alone, there have been at least three terror attacks in the area.

This is a developing story.



