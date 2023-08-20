The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A new section of the Israel National Trail has finally connected Israel, top to bottom

The Israel National trail can take a few months to complete, now hikers can add another few days to the challenge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 19:46
Israel trail 1 (photo credit: AP)
Israel trail 1
(photo credit: AP)

The Israel National Trail now reaches Mount Hermon in two new sections that were added to it, the Nature Protection Society announced on Sunday.

The two new sections, which were recently fully marked, now take the trail all the way across the country from Eilat to Mount Hermon.

The marking was completed with the assistance of local municipalities, the Nature and Parks Authority, the IDF, and charitable organizations. 

The new section passes through natural landscapes, heritage sites, and the settlements of the area and includes unique panoramic views of the area and its surroundings, including the Ramim Cliffs, the Hula Valley, the Golan Heights, and the Hermon.

"Do not say from Dan to Eilat, from now on say from Hermon to Eilat.”

Dan Alon

Maps of the new route will be available for purchase on the website of the Nature Protection Society.

A volunteer maintains trail markers on a northern segment of the Israel National Trail (credit: SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE IN ISRAEL) A volunteer maintains trail markers on a northern segment of the Israel National Trail (credit: SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE IN ISRAEL)

"The Israel National Trail was inaugurated by the Nature Protection Society in 1995," said the society's director-general Dan Alon. "Since it was inaugurated, it underwent many changes - adjustments to a developing country, responses to security issues in the areas it passes through, and the addition of new areas, interesting sites, or overlooks. This summer, the trail received an important and refreshing change. Twenty-eight years after the trail was inaugurated, we are proud to say that Hermon and the Golan Heights entered the trail's route. Do not say from Dan to Eilat, from now on say from Hermon to Eilat.”

Itzik Ben Dov, the trail marking coordinator at the Nature Protection Society, explained that until two years ago, the northern end of the Israel Trail was in Kibbutz Dan, however, this route faced two issues: A safety difficulty in the route of the trail between Tel Hai and Ma'ayan Baruch, which led the hikers of the trail along the edge of a narrow road without curbs, and the second is hikers' desire to start or end the trail at the northernmost point of the country. 

The Nature Protection Society added that now, the first section from the north begins at the Hermon site ticket offices and descends to the Hula Valley and Tel Hai, where the new route meets the continuation of the trail, to the south.

The Israel National Trail is divided into 56 sections, which can be walked in sequence as a long trek or a different section each time.

Kiryat Shmona gets its own part of the trail

"Kiryat Shmona is proud and happy to introduce the most beautiful and important trail in the country - the Israel Trail - to its territory," said Kiryat Shmona municipality. "The Israel National Trail is expected to pass through Nahal Ein Zahav, KKL-Junk Park, and other important urban natural gems, and showcase them to the Israeli traveling public."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by