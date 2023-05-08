The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's hikes ranked among top nature walks worldwide

Israel's Ein Gedi hike ranked higher on Explore!'s list than Nepal's world-renowned Annapurna circuit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 8, 2023 04:53
A MAN STANDS beneath a waterfall at Nahal David in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve area, near the Dead Sea. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A MAN STANDS beneath a waterfall at Nahal David in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve area, near the Dead Sea.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Israel is filled with an abundance of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Now, a new travel company named Explore! has recognized Israel's ample opportunities and has marked Israeli hikes among the top nature walks worldwide. People will cross the world to hike peaks like Kilimanjaro, but what about hopping on a plane to explore the Ein Gedi reserve?

According to Explore!, the rankings of the 35 best hiking trails worldwide were based on a number of factors. While some were multi-day treks, others were shorter walks but no less breathtaking. The travel company based their rankings according to distance, elevation, duration, typical weather, and "Instagrammability."

The list features hikes such as a Jaffa walking trail, the Western Wall, and Ein Gedi. These iconic hikes may not require months of preparation, yet they ranked higher on the list than Peru's world-famous Machu Picchu.

Lists are designed to give hikers with different levels of experience the ability to explore gorgeous landscapes that fit their needs. While there is an international list, lists are also given per continent.

Expect the unexpected with these world-renowned Israeli hikes

These are some of the best hikes across the world for hikers of all abilities. (credit: Explore!/Courtesy) These are some of the best hikes across the world for hikers of all abilities. (credit: Explore!/Courtesy)

The overall list included popular worldwide names like Patagonian glaciers, Peru's Colca Canyon, Arizona's Grand Canyon, and many more. Israel boasted many spots on the list, encouraging all to check out what they have to offer.

  • B'nei Hamoshavim Ascent Loop from was featured in 9th in the world and 1st in Middle East.
  • Jaffa Port – St Peter's Church Loop from was featured in 10th in the world and 2nd in Middle East.
  • Western Wall, Jerusalem from Loop was featured in 14th in the world and 3rd in Middle East.
  • Shulamit-Quelle Loop from was featured in 25th in the world and 4th in Middle East.
  • Montfort Castle Loop from was featured in 28th in the world and 5th in Middle East.

Which hikes will you find yourself exploring this summer? Israel might just have what you're looking for.



