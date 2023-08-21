A Nablus man was indicted for a terrorist stabbing attack against his coworkers at a Petah Tikva garage at the beginning of the month that left one man severely wounded, the Central District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Mohammed bin Mohammed Bassiouni, 35, who had a permit to work in Israel, was employed at a Petah Tikva garage owned by two brothers. On August 10, Bassiouni resolved to commit a nationalistically and religiously motivated terrorist attack against the son of one of the owners, who also worked at the garage. According to the indictment, there was no prior conflict between the two men leading up to the attack.

The terrorist took a large knife from the garage's kitchen, and attacked the owner's son while shouting "Allah Akbar." Bassiouni stabbed the man in the chest and continued his assault while the man attempted to defend himself and call for help. The owner's son fell and continued to struggle with the attacker, the knife dropping from Bassiouni's hand during the exchange.

Family members of victim heard cries for help

The victim's uncle heard the victim's pleas for help and attempted to intervene. Bassiouni grabbed the knife again, but in a renewed attack the blade fell out of the handle. The terrorist then used the bladeless hilt to pummel the uncle, before picking up a car battery to throw onto the wounded victim. The garage owner tried to calm down Bassiouni and call ambulance services, but the terrorist threatened to kill his nephew. Bassiouni then used an iron rod to smash the phone to prevent emergency services from being called.

Bassiouni changed his shirt and then ran out onto the street chanting "Allah Akbar." He boarded a bus and demanded to be taken to Jerusalem, but was coaxed off the vehicle by the victim's father. A policeman then arrested Bassiouni.

Police at the scene where a worker at a garage stabbed by a Jordanian worker in a suspect terror stabbing attack, in Petah Tikva, August 10, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The owner's son was hospitalized with serious wounds and was in shock from blood loss. He suffered a four-centimeter-deep chest would, defensive wounds on his left arm, and abrasions on his face. The chest wound had pierced his lung, requiring surgery and ventilation. He was released from the hospital last Tuesday.

Bassiouni was charged with attempted murder, injury, and assault in the context of a terrorist attack, as well as a lesser charge of obstruction of justice.