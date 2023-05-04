Terrorist killed in Huwara stabbing attack, Israeli reported injured

A stabbing attack was carried out in the West Bank town of Huwara on Thursday morning, according to an IDF statement.

The terrorist was killed at the scene.

IDF security measures in Huwara

The IDF has completed a series of security measures that were implemented to reduce terror and tensions in the Palestinian village of Huwara in the West Bank, they announced on Tuesday

In recent months, three Palestinian terror attacks were carried out against Jewish settlers driving through Huwara and one Jewish settler riot in which they set parts of the village ablaze, killing one Palestinian and injuring dozens.

In order to improve the security of the area, the IDF has doubled the number of lanes on Route 60 running through Einabus Square, an area where traffic often slows and allows opportunities for terrorists to shoot drivers who are not able to move.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.