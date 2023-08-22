Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinian cars, Border Police - report

Masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and Border Police officers with stones and pepper spray in the West Bank on Tuesday, according to a Kan report.

Israeli Border Police officers were responding to reports of the settlers throwing stones at the Palestinian cars at Beitin intersection when the settlers attacked the officers too with stones and pepper spray and burned tires, slightly injuring one officer, according to the report.

The Beitin intersection is located near the Palestinian village of the same name, in the Binyamin area of the West Bank.

KAN reported that one of the suspects in the settler attack, out of a total of roughly 20 present, was immediately arrested. Only one officer was lightly hurt.

No Palestinians were injured by the settlers’ stone-throwing. It was not noted in the report, however, if, or to what degree, Palestinian vehicles had been damaged.

A road near Beitin, in the West Bank. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous violence this month

This attack comes on the heels of a terrorist shooting attack on Route 60 in the West Bank on Monday. Batsheva Nigri, 42, a preschool teacher was murdered in the attack and another man was badly wounded. Nigri was murdered in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

Only two days earlier, two Israelis, a father and son, were gunned to death at a car wash in the Palestinian town of Huwara.

Also this month, a Palestinian was killed after being shot by a settler outside the village of Burka. The shooter suffered a serious head injury from a rock that had allegedly been hurled by the slain Palestinian.

Israelis and Palestinians dispute the chronology and facts of the event.

"The boys of the hills receive encouragement from parts of the political level - this is a fact on the ground,” an anonymous source told KAN regarding the Binyamin settler attack. “There are attempts by ministers and members of the Knesset to interfere with the investigation of the incident because it is Jewish terrorism."

KAN reported that two Israelis, suspected of involvement, had been arrested.