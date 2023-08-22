The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinian cars, Border Police - report

One Border Police officer was injured after settlers in Binyamin attacked them with stones and pepper spray.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 16:39
Israeli settlers hurl stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season near the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank on October 7, 2020. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli settlers hurl stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season near the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank on October 7, 2020.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and Border Police officers with stones and pepper spray in the West Bank on Tuesday, according to a Kan report.

Israeli Border Police officers were responding to reports of the settlers throwing stones at the Palestinian cars at Beitin intersection when the settlers attacked the officers too with stones and pepper spray and burned tires, slightly injuring one officer, according to the report.

The Beitin intersection is located near the Palestinian village of the same name, in the Binyamin area of the West Bank.

KAN reported that one of the suspects in the settler attack, out of a total of roughly 20 present, was immediately arrested. Only one officer was lightly hurt.

No Palestinians were injured by the settlers’ stone-throwing. It was not noted in the report, however, if, or to what degree, Palestinian vehicles had been damaged.

A road near Beitin, in the West Bank. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A road near Beitin, in the West Bank. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Previous violence this month

This attack comes on the heels of a terrorist shooting attack on Route 60 in the West Bank on Monday. Batsheva Nigri, 42, a preschool teacher was murdered in the attack and another man was badly wounded. Nigri was murdered in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

Only two days earlier, two Israelis, a father and son, were gunned to death at a car wash in the Palestinian town of Huwara.

Also this month, a Palestinian was killed after being shot by a settler outside the village of Burka. The shooter suffered a serious head injury from a rock that had allegedly been hurled by the slain Palestinian. 

Israelis and Palestinians dispute the chronology and facts of the event. 

"The boys of the hills receive encouragement from parts of the political level - this is a fact on the ground,” an anonymous source told KAN regarding the Binyamin settler attack. “There are attempts by ministers and members of the Knesset to interfere with the investigation of the incident because it is Jewish terrorism." 

KAN reported that two Israelis, suspected of involvement, had been arrested.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by