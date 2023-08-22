PM Netanyahu, wife to live in Waldorf Astoria on Israel's dime

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will be moving into Jerusalem's luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel for an undetermined length of time, according to Maariv.

According to the report, the government approved a fancy suite with an attached office for the couple's purposes.

"Under the direction of the security officials and in light of the increasing threats against Prime Minister Netanyahu, security arrangements are being made around his apartment in Jerusalem that require him to stay for several days outside his apartment in a place approved by security officials and the Prime Minister's Office," said a statement on behalf of the couple.

How much does it cost to stay at the Waldorf Astoria?

The Waldorf Astoria is a Hilton hotel in Jerusalem. Prices for a couple range between $770 (NIS 2,650) and more than $3,000 (NIS 11,373) a night. Considering the Netanyahus will be staying in a suite, their stay will cost the country more than $1,000 (NIS 3,791) per night.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017 (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

The report comes months after the couple made a demand for the country to fund renovations in their Jerusalem home that would cost tens of thousands of shekels.