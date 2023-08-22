The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
PM Netanyahu, wife to live in Waldorf Astoria on Israel's dime

It is unclear how long the couple will live in the Waldorf Astoria, but they will be staying in a luxury suite.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 21:57

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 22:11
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will be moving into Jerusalem's luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel for an undetermined length of time, according to Maariv.

According to the report, the government approved a fancy suite with an attached office for the couple's purposes.

"Under the direction of the security officials and in light of the increasing threats against Prime Minister Netanyahu, security arrangements are being made around his apartment in Jerusalem that require him to stay for several days outside his apartment in a place approved by security officials and the Prime Minister's Office," said a statement on behalf of the couple.

How much does it cost to stay at the Waldorf Astoria?

The Waldorf Astoria is a Hilton hotel in Jerusalem. Prices for a couple range between $770 (NIS 2,650) and more than $3,000 (NIS 11,373) a night. Considering the Netanyahus will be staying in a suite, their stay will cost the country more than $1,000 (NIS 3,791) per night.

The report comes months after the couple made a demand for the country to fund renovations in their Jerusalem home that would cost tens of thousands of shekels.



