Remembering Shir: Lighting the Path Forward for Childhood Cancer Fighters

Aug 23, 2023 marks a poignant date for Einat Baharlia and her family: it is the day Shir would have celebrated his fourth birthday. Shir, which means “song” in Hebrew, was a little boy full of life and smiles, who lit up the room with his presence. He was a source of endless joy to his family, friends, and everyone he met. Yet Shir’s melody was tragically cut short when he lost his brave fight with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

But while Shir’s physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit lives on through Shir for Life, a nonprofit organization founded by his family, dedicated to raising awareness and funding for neuroblastoma research. Today, his legacy is one of hope, making it possible for other children to conquer this devastating disease.

Shir Baharlia (Credit: Einat Baralia)

Shir for Life - Booths Life (Credit: Einat Baralia)

On this day, booths will be operating in Israel and in the US, where we will talk about Shir and neuroblastoma, and will offer cold lemonade and small smiley gadgets. All funds will be donated to Shir for Life to change the fate of children with neuroblastoma.

On this day, as Shir would have been turning 4, his family, and the entire Shir for Life community, invite you to join them in their mission to change destinies. Every contribution, whether large or small, has the power to make an enormous difference in the lives of children battling neuroblastoma.

This report was written in cooperation with Shir For Life.