Israeli becomes first woman in Bedouin town to drive an ambulance

A 23-year-old woman in the Bedouin town of Kuseife became the first woman in her town to become an ambulance driver after arduous training in the MDA emergency medicine medics and ambulance drivers course, Israel’s Magen David Adom spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Lina Ezberga, an emergency medic who grew up in Kuseife, received her ambulance license and was put behind the wheel in mid-August after weeks of training during her official certification course.

Lina started volunteering at MDA around six years ago, first undergoing a first aid course before completing an instructor course, a blood draw course, and now finally, her emergency medicine medics-ambulance driver course.

Shattering the glass ceiling

In a region where gender roles remain largely traditional and customary, the hard work required by Lina to achieve this long-time goal is not lost on Lina, who is dedicated to serving the Bedouin community from which she came.

Lina Ezberga, 23, became the first woman ever in her Bedouin town to become an ambulance driver. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"I make sure to do at least 2 shifts a week, my favorite thing is to help people, to give them treatment, support and help." Lina declared.

For her volunteering and working for the community, Lina received the volunteer badge from Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

"I really like my work at MDA and try to move forward to research and learn more and more. I hope to study medicine at the university," says Lina.

Magen David Adom is Israel's national EMS service – providing emergency ambulance, medical, disaster, and blood bank services.