The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli becomes first woman in Bedouin town to drive an ambulance

Lina Ezberga, an emergency medic who grew up in Kuseife, received her ambulance license after she started volunteering at MDA six years ago.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 08:50

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 08:53
Lina Ezberga, 23, became the first woman ever in her Bedouin town to become an ambulance driver. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Lina Ezberga, 23, became the first woman ever in her Bedouin town to become an ambulance driver.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A 23-year-old woman in the Bedouin town of Kuseife became the first woman in her town to become an ambulance driver after arduous training in the MDA emergency medicine medics and ambulance drivers course, Israel’s Magen David Adom spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Lina Ezberga, an emergency medic who grew up in Kuseife, received her ambulance license and was put behind the wheel in mid-August after weeks of training during her official certification course.

Lina started volunteering at MDA around six years ago, first undergoing a first aid course before completing an instructor course, a blood draw course, and now finally, her emergency medicine medics-ambulance driver course. 

Shattering the glass ceiling

In a region where gender roles remain largely traditional and customary, the hard work required by Lina to achieve this long-time goal is not lost on Lina, who is dedicated to serving the Bedouin community from which she came.

Lina Ezberga, 23, became the first woman ever in her Bedouin town to become an ambulance driver. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM) Lina Ezberga, 23, became the first woman ever in her Bedouin town to become an ambulance driver. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"I make sure to do at least 2 shifts a week, my favorite thing is to help people, to give them treatment, support and help." Lina declared.

For her volunteering and working for the community, Lina received the volunteer badge from Education Minister Yoav Kisch. 

"I really like my work at MDA and try to move forward to research and learn more and more. I hope to study medicine at the university," says Lina.

Magen David Adom is Israel's national EMS service – providing emergency ambulance, medical, disaster, and blood bank services. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by