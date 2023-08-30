The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Shin Bet, air force chiefs: Spyware panel aims to obstruct PM trial

The former security officials contended that there was no reason why the committee should be created now when the prime minister is facing legal proceedings.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 19:16

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2023 19:18
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his trial hearing, May 11, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his trial hearing, May 11, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The police spyware investigation committee established by the cabinet on Sunday was designed to interfere in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials, and the panel's establishment should be frozen, ex-Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Nadav Argaman and former Air Force head Amir Eshel argued in a petition filed to the High Court of Justice.

The former security officials contended that there was no reason why the committee should be created now when the prime minister is facing legal proceedings and the panel's purpose is brought into suspicion.

The committee would be reviewing the use of spyware against citizens and officials from 2017-2022, which would cover the investigation into Netanyahu, the petitioners said. They noted that Netanyahu had in 2019 called to "investigate the investigators."

Is the police spyware committee interfering in Netanyahu's trial?

The petition called for another judge to chair the committee, saying that there was fear of bias because retired judge Moshe Drori had heavily criticized the investigations and proceedings against the prime minister.

Netanyahu demonstrated foreknowledge of the committee's purpose, the security official's petition said, as made evident by his abstention from the cabinet vote to form the panel in order to not violate his conflict of interest agreement. A 2020 conflict of interest agreement conditioned Netanyahu's formation of a government and held that he could not be involved in the appointment of law enforcement, judges, and legal officials who could influence his case.

Personal data source code (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)Personal data source code (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

The alleged motive behind the committee was also evident in the haste in the establishment committee in the face of the state comptroller's own pending review of the law enforcement's spyware purchases and operations, the petitioners claimed.

The security officials warned that the committee could endanger state security by revealing secret tools and methods used by the Shin Bet and other security agencies. They said that there was certain "top secret" information that needed to be kept out of documents available to the committee. The damage to state security would outweigh any benefit that could arise from the work. They noted that the Shin Bet and National Security Council had also expressed reservations against the committee's formation.

The petition cited the Attorney-General's Office's Sunday letter warning that the committee had no authority to interfere in pending criminal cases, especially Netanyahu's trial.

The committee had been authorized by the government to inspect the conduct of the police and State Attorney's Office in the "Pegasus affair," in which Ciphon malware had been used from 2015 to 2021 to infect between 1,086 to 1,800 phones and extract information beyond warrants – accessing notes, call history, messages, other applications.



Related Tags
Spy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

A supermoon hangs in the night sky.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by