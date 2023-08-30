Ex-Shin Bet, air force chiefs: Spyware panel aims to obstruct PM trial

The police spyware investigation committee established by the cabinet on Sunday was designed to interfere in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials, and the panel's establishment should be frozen, ex-Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Nadav Argaman and former Air Force head Amir Eshel argued in a petition filed to the High Court of Justice.

The former security officials contended that there was no reason why the committee should be created now when the prime minister is facing legal proceedings and the panel's purpose is brought into suspicion.

The committee would be reviewing the use of spyware against citizens and officials from 2017-2022, which would cover the investigation into Netanyahu, the petitioners said. They noted that Netanyahu had in 2019 called to "investigate the investigators."

Is the police spyware committee interfering in Netanyahu's trial?

The petition called for another judge to chair the committee, saying that there was fear of bias because retired judge Moshe Drori had heavily criticized the investigations and proceedings against the prime minister.

Netanyahu demonstrated foreknowledge of the committee's purpose, the security official's petition said, as made evident by his abstention from the cabinet vote to form the panel in order to not violate his conflict of interest agreement. A 2020 conflict of interest agreement conditioned Netanyahu's formation of a government and held that he could not be involved in the appointment of law enforcement, judges, and legal officials who could influence his case.

Personal data source code (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

The alleged motive behind the committee was also evident in the haste in the establishment committee in the face of the state comptroller's own pending review of the law enforcement's spyware purchases and operations, the petitioners claimed.

The security officials warned that the committee could endanger state security by revealing secret tools and methods used by the Shin Bet and other security agencies. They said that there was certain "top secret" information that needed to be kept out of documents available to the committee. The damage to state security would outweigh any benefit that could arise from the work. They noted that the Shin Bet and National Security Council had also expressed reservations against the committee's formation.

The petition cited the Attorney-General's Office's Sunday letter warning that the committee had no authority to interfere in pending criminal cases, especially Netanyahu's trial.

The committee had been authorized by the government to inspect the conduct of the police and State Attorney's Office in the "Pegasus affair," in which Ciphon malware had been used from 2015 to 2021 to infect between 1,086 to 1,800 phones and extract information beyond warrants – accessing notes, call history, messages, other applications.