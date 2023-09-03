Jerusalem police collect testimonies of 23 women against 'Jake Segal'

The arrest for Rabbi Yosef Paryzer was extended by five more days on Sunday as the police managed to collect 32 testimonies of women that he had deceived under the persona "Jake Segal," the police spokesperson said.

The Jerusalem police fraud unit said that the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court approved the detainment until Thursday.

Since last Monday, 14 more women have come forward to speak to police about allegations that Paryzer had used a false identity to secure serious romantic and sexual relationships with multiple women. The suspect dated several of the women at the same time over the course of 10 months. Some of the relationships lasted several years.

While the police had assembled 32 testimonies who had fallen victim using a "similar method," a source close to the case said that many of the women did not want to testify and preferred to mend broken hearts and move on from the relationship.

Who was Jake Segal?

As Segal, Paryzer presented himself on dating websites and applications as a single secular to religiously traditional seeing-eye dog trainer. In reality, he was a rabbi at a Jerusalem yeshiva, married with two children. Paryzer is an American citizen in his mid-thirties.

Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Police said Paryzer had relationships "while misrepresenting his identity, his real family status, and false promises of a long-term relationship, including marriage and starting a family, which also led to having sex with him."

It is against Israeli law to have consensual relations obtained by deceit respective to one's identity.