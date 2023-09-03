The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem police collect testimonies of 23 women against 'Jake Segal'

More women have come forward to speak to police about allegations that Rabbi Yosef Paryzer had used a false identity to secure serious romantic and sexual relationships with multiple women.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 17:42

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 18:04
An artistic illustration generated by artificial intelligence of a rabbi surrounded by roses, symbolizing heartbreak and deception. (photo credit: The Jerusalem Post)
An artistic illustration generated by artificial intelligence of a rabbi surrounded by roses, symbolizing heartbreak and deception.
(photo credit: The Jerusalem Post)

The arrest for Rabbi Yosef Paryzer was extended by five more days on Sunday as the police managed to collect 32 testimonies of women that he had deceived under the persona "Jake Segal," the police spokesperson said.

The Jerusalem police fraud unit said that the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court approved the detainment until Thursday.

Since last Monday, 14 more women have come forward to speak to police about allegations that Paryzer had used a false identity to secure serious romantic and sexual relationships with multiple women. The suspect dated several of the women at the same time over the course of 10 months. Some of the relationships lasted several years.

While the police had assembled 32 testimonies who had fallen victim using a "similar method," a source close to the case said that many of the women did not want to testify and preferred to mend broken hearts and move on from the relationship.

Who was Jake Segal?

As Segal, Paryzer presented himself on dating websites and applications as a single secular to religiously traditional seeing-eye dog trainer. In reality, he was a rabbi at a Jerusalem yeshiva, married with two children. Paryzer is an American citizen in his mid-thirties.

Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim, where ''Jack Segal'' once worked. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Police said Paryzer had relationships "while misrepresenting his identity, his real family status, and false promises of a long-term relationship, including marriage and starting a family, which also led to having sex with him."

It is against Israeli law to have consensual relations obtained by deceit respective to one's identity.



Related Tags
sex
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by