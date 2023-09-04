Judicial Selection Committee hearing postponed until September 19

The Judicial Selection Committee High Court of Justice hearing that was set for Thursday was postponed, the court ruled on Monday, after a request by Justice Minister Yariv Levin for private representation.

The hearing was delayed until September 19 to allow Levin’s representative time to prepare his case.Originally Levin’s arguments were to be included in the attorney-general’s submission, but the justice minister and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara had a public spat in an exchange of correspondence last week over her representation of him.On Wednesday the justice minister attacked the attorney-general for not presenting his arguments and instead supporting the position of the petitioners. Baharav-Miara said that she would include his arguments in the filing, and that while her team attempted to find legal solutions with Levin , there were no options that he accepted that were supportable by law. Levin demanded private representation and a postponement of the hearing on Sunday.The attorney-general approved the request and filed her opinion on Monday. Her office stated that Levin is obligated to convene the Judicial Selection Committee so that it can begin approving judges.

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara speaks with Justice Minister Yariv Levin during the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City. May 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Straining the system

The Attorney-General’s Office argued that the justice minister had an obligation under the 1984 Courts Law to convene the committee and appoint new judges with due speed when there are staffing shortages. Rather than having wide discretion in the assembly of the panel, the officer’s opinion is that he has a mandatory authority.One of the petitioners, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, welcomed the attorney-general’s position.“The burden on the courts hurts the citizens of the country. It seems that the justice minister is abusing his authority for personal political considerations,” said MQG.

The judicial system is under significant strain in part due to under-staffing and the minister has a duty to address the matter, according to the filing. The judiciary is set to suffer a shortage of 53 judges by the end of the year, including two justices. The courts are seeing a steady increase in cases each year.