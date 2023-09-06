The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Emirates flight makes emergency landing in Malaysia with 12 Israelis on board

The emergency landing was reportedly due to severe weather conditions. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 16:06
(photo credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

Emirates flight 354 destined for Singapore from Dubai with 12 Israeli citizens on board made an unplanned landing in Malaysia on Wednesday morning, according to Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry. 

The Foreign Ministry has been in contact with the airline to ensure the safety of the Israeli citizens as Israel has no diplomatic relationship with Malaysia. 

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry will continue to act in the best interests of the Israeli citizen in exceptional cases like this," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. 

FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

According to the ministry, passengers were not required to deplane and the flight took off for Singapore after about five hours in Malaysia. 



