Iran fears Israel will soon normalize ties with more Muslim countries

Iran’s foreign ministry is concerned that it is unable to prevent more countries from normalizing ties with Israel.

This appeared to be the main thrust of the comments by Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson and reports in Iranian pro-regime media on Tuesday. The reports said that Iran slammed Israel’s foreign minister for his trip to Bahrain this week.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that “the failed fate of numerous plans for reconciliation and normalization of the relations of some countries in the region with the Zionist regime can be a lesson for others.”

⏺️ any form of conciliation by the Islamic countries with the occupation regime in Jerusalem runs counter to it political sagacity, and contravenes the human, moral and international obligations of these countries in upholding the undeniable rights of the Palestinian people.” — Iran Foreign Ministry (@IRIMFA_EN) September 6, 2023

In a second report in Iran’s Fars News, which is considered pro-regime and close to the IRGC, the Iranians also expressed concern over reports that Israel has contacts with other Muslim countries around the world. The report mentioned Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and others.

This comes in the wake of the controversy over the meeting between Israel’s and Libya’s foreign ministers. It also comes as Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently reconciled and sent new ambassadors back and forth.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani officially inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama, Bahrain, September 4, 2023. (credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

Iran seeks to set back the Abraham Accords trend

This means that Iran thinks that by ingratiating itself with countries like Saudi Arabia it might set back the trend of normalization that began with the Abraham Accords.

The comments by the Iranian media and foreign ministry express concern that Iran’s diplomatic offensive in the region isn’t enough to reduce Israel’s influence in the region and globally. As such Iran knows that it cannot create a zero-sum game, and that countries will not have to choose between Iran and Israel.

Iran is paying attention to what is happening in the days leading up to the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords.