Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the President of the South American Football Association (CONMEBOL) and FIFA Vice President, Alejandro Domínguez at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office stated on Thursday.

Oren Zarif, the chairman of the Israeli Football Association and Niv Goldstein, the head of the Israeli Football Association, were also in attendance.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his pleasure regarding the expanding cooperation between the Israeli Football Association and the South American Football Association.

Domínguez, in turn, informed Netanyahu that he would bring Argentina’s national team, a roster that will include the internationally renowned soccer icon, Lionel Messi, to Israel for friendly matches.

Argentina’s youth team will also make the trip to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña over the phone. September 7, 2023. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

A phone call between Israel’s Netanyahu and Paraguay’s Peña

The meeting also included a phone call with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña.

"I was pleased to hear about your decision regarding the embassy, but I would also like to talk to you about strengthening the relations between Israel and Paraguay even more,” Netanyahu told the Paraguayan head of state. “I look forward to meeting you in Jerusalem at the renovated embassy and at the United Nations General Assembly."

Peña replied with apparent equal anticipation for the continuation of strong relations between the two nations.

"I am very pleased that you met with the CONMEBOL delegation, most of whom are from Paraguay. The President of the Association is a good friend of mine. We are delighted that he is in Israel, and of course, his responsibility as the head of the South American Association is very commendable. He also does an excellent job as the unofficial ambassador of Paraguay around the world. Thank you, Prime Minister. I look forward to speaking with you in New York."