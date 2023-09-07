Netanyahu speaks with Zelensky for first time in months

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday evening for the first time in nine months.

The two spoke about several topics including Ukrainian refugees staying in Israel and also about continued aid and promoting civil defense systems, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu also raised the issue of worshipers visiting Uman this Rosh Hashanah.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims celebrate the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Uman, Ukraine September 25, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO

Issue of humanitarian aid

Thousands of Israelis are expected to arrive in Ukraine through neighboring countries' borders over the next week to be at the grave of the hasidic Rabbi Nachman for Rosh Hashanah.

There have been issues between Israel and Ukraine surrounding the expiry of medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees in Israel, and Ukraine responded by threatening to ban any Jewish travelers from entering the country.

Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush wrote to Netanyahu on Monday and requested that he personally intervene, stating that the current state of affairs could cause a "humanitarian crisis" for travelers stranded at Ukraine's borders.

This is a breaking story.