The first Israeli baby of the Jewish New Year 5784 was born in Holon's Wolfson Medical Center, the hospital announced on Friday evening.

The newborn is a new member of the Sarusi family, who live in the central Israeli city.

The mother, Lee Shay Sarusi, told Wolfson that "the delivery was the best it could have been thanks to our midwife, Irina Pantenik.

"We felt that we were in safe hands throughout the entire process," the new mother stated.

The Sarusi family's newest member was born at 6:37 local time.

Rishon Lezion family claims to have first child of Jewish New Year

However, a family from Rishon Lezion who gave birth to a newborn at Sheba Medical Center disputed the Sarusi family's, claim, with a Sheba statement saying Rachel and Dotan Nadav welcomed a new member into their home at 6:06 p.m. local time. Rachel Dotan, from Rishon Lezion, is seen with her newborn daughter on Rosh Hashanah eve (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

The mother took a picture with her newborn daughter and the team of midwives who assisted her birth, led by Hila Shapira.